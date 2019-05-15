Swapo members urged to obey party rules

Eveline de Klerk

SWAKOMUND - Swapo Party members should not pre-occupy themselves with non-issues and should instead focus on winning the upcoming national and presidential elections.

This was said by the Swapo vice-president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah during the fundraising gala dinner of the party’s Erongo wing which took place on Saturday in Walvis Bay.

On the issue of independent candidates, Nandi-Ndaitwah said some people will deliberately mislead other party members hence it is important for the leadership to give the right information to its people and focus on the upcoming elections.

“We must be closer to our people and not pre-occupy ourselves with non-issues. Let us focus on the elections as we need to win like in the past. We have to raise our bar and win it as per our tradition of Swapo Party,” said Nandi-Ndaitwah who is also the minister for international relations and cooperation. The Swapo vice-president said party members should fully understand the term ‘independent candidate.’

“You can stand in any elections if you qualify according to the constitution. But independence as the word suggests means from any political party. You cannot be an independent candidate and be from a political party as parties elect their candidates,” she said. According to her Swapo’s way of nominating candidates has been admired internationally.

“I am telling you as a minister of international relations and cooperation our system is admired. That is how we know since 2017 that President Hage Geingob is our candidate,” she said.

She said party members should not be distracted by non-issues as they have the right leaders, the ability and capacity to win the upcoming elections and lead Namibia to prosperity

“Therefore let us remain united and give the people the right message. People united and vying for a common goal will emerge victorious. Let it be the party’s prayer in order to address the challenges of our country,” she said emphatically.

2019-05-15 11:12:43 1 days ago