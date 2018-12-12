Swapo reinstates  axed Oshakati councillors

ONGWEDIVA - The ruling party Swapo yesterday reinstated its six councillors that it had recently axed from the Oshakati Town Council for allegedly not toeing the party line.

They have been in wilderness for two weeks after Swapo secretary-general Sophia Shaningwa ordered their withdrawl from council for allegedly going against her directive.

The councillors who were axed for defying a Swapo directive were reinstated on condition that they elect former mayor Onesmus Shilunga as chairperson of the town’s management committee, as per Swapo initial directive.

The councillors were directed late last month to instate Shilunga in that position, but they instead voted for Katrina Shimbulu to head to the position, resulting in their dismissal sacking.

Shaningwa, in a two-paged letter late last month said the six were recalled for deviating from the directive.

Swapo regional coordinator in the Oshana Region, Samuel Nelongo said the decision to reinstate the sacked councillors was taken last week Thursday.

“We reached consensus with the councillors to instate them. In exception of electing Onesmus Shilunga to chair the management committee, other positions will remain as they are, which is in accordance with the party directive,” said Nelongo.

Katrina Shimbulu, whose victory was short lived, will now serve as a member of the management committee alongside Loise Shivolo.

Shimbulu rose from being an ordinary member, which she served for the past two years after losing her mayoral seat to Angelus Iyambo. Iyambo will continue to serve as mayor, deputised by Ndamonghenda Amunyela.

Gabriel Kamwanka, who until this year served as chairperson of the management committee, will now serve the council as an ordinary member.

2018-12-12 09:41:26 21 days ago