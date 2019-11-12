Teen tragically suffocates while digging well Obrien Simasiku National Oshikoto

OMUTHIYA - An 18-year-old man died a horrible death on Saturday after he suffocated while digging a well at his homestead at Iindogno Yakeelu.

“It is alleged the deceased was deepening the traditional well together with his sister and neighbours. It is further alleged that during the process he suffocated inside the well, and his body was retrieved by reserve force members,” said police detective Chief Inspector Edna Nawa in a crime briefing.

The deceased is identified as Angula Nghiitumu.

Still in Oshikoto, on Sunday the police apprehended a girlfriend slayer who had been on the run after stabbing his lover to death on Friday. The incident happened at Oshamba village, in Oniipa area.

Nawa said the suspect stabbed the victim with a knife on her upper abdomen and in the left palm. “The female’s body was found lying backwards, after she had fought off her boyfriend. The deceased and the suspect lived in the same house. However, it remains unknown at this stage what led to the argument,” she added.

The deceased is identified as Johanna Ndilipune, 27, while the 33-year-old suspect cannot be named until he appears in the Ondangwa Magistrate’s Court.

Police investigations continue.

