The coming of Epanda Rizzy

Multi-faceted artist Risto Nghambe formerly known as Rizzy Rizz has rebranded himself and has got back on the bandwagon as Epanda Rizzy after a long hiatus from music.

For the past seven years, the dreadlock artist has been doing theatre acting and enrolled at the College of the Arts (Cota) for Media Arts and Technology Studies (MATS) - Television Production.

He graduated from Cota in Television Production, majoring in Directing and Scriptwriting. ‘’I graduated on 4 July 2019 from College of the Arts and it has always been my dream to own and run a multimedia company and that dream has come true. My company is called Rain Multi-Media and has subsidiaries; Rain Films, Rain Music, Rain Photography and Rain Theatre Sports,’’ he explained.

After releasing his classic album ‘The Crowning’ in 2008, Rizzy felt the time was right to get back to the thick of things by releasing his single this week titled ‘Down and Under 2.0’ featuring Hishishi Papa. ‘’This song is actually an Amapiano reboot of the original “Down and Under Ft Arthur” from my debut album ‘Efimbo Olafika’. I had to Jump back into music because my fans wouldn’t let me rest and also it’s part of my expansion plan to creating my media brands,’’ he said.

Rizzy also spent his time wisely by motivating learners about the importance of going to school through EDU Circles. An innovative school programme based on social leadership circles in schools in the north and south of Namibia. He took on the character called EDU and engaged with the children creatively to encourage them to do like EDU and become responsible citizens.

Asked when the public can expect his much anticipated album, he said it will come in due time with no actual release date in mind.’’Araffath and I are definitely busy with the Epanda Rizzy album.

I don’t want to make promises and say it’ll drop this year because we work with a methodology that does not need to be rushed. We want to give the fans a mammoth album.’’

The Epanda Rizzy album will have production credits from Araffath, with assistance from the likes of K-Boz and Glo. Possible features to look out for are Stanley Mareka, Syclone, TeQla, Lioness and Top Cheri. - slunyangwe@nepc.com.na

2020-05-08 10:04:36 | 2 days ago