Three elephant tusk suspects granted bail 

RUNDU - The three men arrested on Friday for being in possession of elephant tusks in the Mukwe constituency were granted bail of N$10 000 each when they appeared in the Rundu Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

The trio, Shipapo Mayira (32), Muyota Thindimba (42) and 33-year-old Mukavho Sedrick were arrested during a police sting operation after they were found in possession of wildlife products on Friday night at about 23h00 at Shahani village.

The three appeared before magistrate Sonia Samupofu, while Variety Matamata represented the State.

Just recently, Namibian Police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi in a statement warned against the illegal possession of protected wildlife products.

“Government, through Ministry of Environemnt and Tourism, amended the penalties relating to wildlife crimes, whereby the illegal hunting of elephants and rhinos carry a fine of N$25 000 or imprisonment not exceeding 25 years or both,” she said in a recent media release.

Regarding the possession of rhino horns, elephant tusks (ivory) or pangolin skin, Shikwambi said a person can be sentenced to a period not exceeding 15 years imprisonment or a fine not exceeding N$15 000 or both.

Shikwambi further stated that the amended penalties should be a clear warning to would-be offenders that they would be dealt with by the full wrath of the law if they dare contravene the above said wildlife laws. She calls upon the public to patriotically report illegal activities relating to wildlife crimes to law enforcement agencies.

