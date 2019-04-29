Three-horse race so far for Ondangwa by-election

ONGWEDIVA – With only a month and a few weeks before the Ondangwa Urban by-election, only two parties have thus far expressed intent to do battle for the voters’ favour on June 15, the date of the by-election.

Swapo Party regional coordinator for Oshana Samuel Nelongo has confirmed that the party has identified former mayor of Ondangwa Leonard Negonga as its suitable candidate.

But also set to partake in the race is Angela Immanuel, a schoolteacher and former banker who will run as an independent candidate.

Johannes Martin, a Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) councillor on the Ondangwa Town Council, will represent his party in the election.

Nelongo said Negonga is still to be registered with the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN).

Immanuel on the other hand said she is busy with the registration process.

Submissions and nominations of independent candidates end on May 4, while political parties have until May 6 to file their candidates.

According to Nelongo, Negonga was identified as the suitable candidate at the Ondangwa Urban district conference held at Oluno Community Hall on Saturday.

The conference was attended by 67 people from the district executive committee, branches and wings from Ondangwa Urban.

Of the 67 people, one person was not qualified to take part in the identification process of a candidate to represent the party.

Nelongo, in a brief interview yesterday, said the party was looking for someone with great leadership who will be able to steer the wishes of the people forward, as stipulated in the Swapo manifesto.

He said amongst those that were up for nomination were women and the youth.

Negonga said once elected as councillor he will prioritise the needs of the people as aligned to the Swapo manifesto.

He added that he will soon formalise the theme of his campaign.

Immanuel did not want to share her plans. “My manifesto is still coming,” she said before she hung up.

The councillor position at Ondangwa became vacant after the former councillor Elia Irimari was appointed governor of Oshana Region by President Hage Geingob in March this year.

2019-04-29 09:00:45 5 hours ago