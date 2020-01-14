Three minor boys drown in the north Selma Ikela National Ohangwena

WINDHOEK - The police have reported three drowning incidents in northern Namibia this past week.

At Omungwelume, in the Ohangwena Region, an inquest docket was opened after a 10-year-old boy drowned in an earthen dam while swimming with other children at Onambaba village on Friday. The victim, who was identified as Fillemon Tangitate Ngoloti, had left home with other children to herd livestock before the unfortunate incident.

In a similar incident, two boys also drowned in an earthen dam at Endola while swimming on Friday. The deceased were identified as Mathias Sheefeni Shikomba, 6 and Tomas Helao Kambalala, 12. It is further reported that the elder one was trying to rescue the younger one but unfortunately, he drowned too. Their lifeless bodies have since been retrieved from the water, reads the police report.

Their next of kin have been informed. In other crime news, a 31-year-old woman died at the hands of her boyfriend who hacked her with an axe several times on her head and in the face at Leonardville in Omaheke. The victim was identified as Thusnelde Elmery Garunas, 31 succumbed to her injuries at a local clinic. Following the incident, the 33-year-old suspect Frans Frice Afrikaner fled from the scene and was found hanging from a tree after committing suicide. A suicide note that was prepared on 5 January, according to the police, was found in his personal belongings.

The two were employed at a farm in Leonardville. In another murder case, a woman died after she was assaulted to death with a stick at Omulathitu in the Okatana constituency on Sunday at around 00h00. The victim was identified as Martha Simon. A 29-year-old suspect was arrested in this matter after he handed himself over to the police at Oshakati.

In Kunene, a 15-year-old sustained serious head injuries after jumping out of a moving vehicle when a fight reportedly broke out between her parents. The incident happened on Cheetah farm road in the Kamanjab area.

“It is further alleged that the victim, her mother and stepfather and other occupants were travelling in an Isuzu pick-up from Kamanjab back to the farm when a fight broke between her parents, whilst the vehicle was in motion.

“The victim jumped out of the vehicle without her parents noticing. She was rushed to Kamanjab local clinic where she was further transferred to Outjo district hospital in a critical condition.”

