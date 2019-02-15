Title-chasing Starlile to face struggling Pirates … thrilling action expected this weekend

WINDHOEK – Coming off the back of a passive draw against Tura Magic in midweek action, defending champions African Stars will this weekend return to action when they confront traditional rivals Orlando Pirates in what is expected to be a thrilling derby.

The two giants will battle it out tomorrow at the Sam Nujoma Stadium at 18h00, with Stars in search of a victory that will hopefully bolster their chances of further moving within touching distance of the top four clubs.

Pirates on the other hand haven’t enjoyed a smooth ride since the start of the current season and have been struggling to find their footing, but tomorrow’s match could prove to be a different affair for both teams as it carries a lot of historical significance.

Tomorrow will therefore be a battle of pride and dominance but more importantly, it will also be about the three points at stake – hence a spectacular encounter is expected.

In tonight’s action, title-chasing Black Africa will face Mighty Gunners in a top of the table clash at the Sam Nujoma Stadium at 20h00, while tomorrow at the Rundu Sports Stadium, Julinho Sporting will want to get on track in their title chase when they face high-flying Life Fighters.

In Okahandja, also tomorrow, Okahandja United will hunt for their second win in the top flight league when they face Citizens at the Nau-Aib Stadium at 16h00. On Saturday in Karasburg, Young Brazilians will face University of Namibia (Unam) FC at the Karasburg Combined School Stadium at 16h00.

–Adapted from Nampa

