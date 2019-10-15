Toddler dies after consuming alcohol

ONGWEDIVA - A two-year-old boy is alleged to have died after consuming unknown alcoholic beverage at the end of last week.

The incident happened at Onghuwo village in Etayi Constituency in Omusati Region.

According to the regional crime investigation coordinator in Omusati Region, Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho, the toddler is alleged to have taken a foreign alcoholic brew.

He drunk the alcohol on Wednesday but was not taken to the hospital on the day of the incident.

The toddler was allegedly only taken to the hospital on Thursday after they informed the police.

He was initially taken to Odimbwa Clinic and transferred to Oshikuku District Hospital where he later died.

The body will be transferred to Okahao District Hospital for a postmortem.

The boy was identified, as Immanuel Daniel believed to be of Angolan nationality.

Police at the time the report was taken could not open an inquest case, as it was not clear how the toddler took the unknown liquor.

Simaho assured that an inquest will be done once further information has been made available.

Still in Omusati Region, a toddler is reported to have died after a metal door fell on him.

Kambo Joel Shishiweni, aged three, was playing with the other siblings while their parents were out. The incident happened at Otsinka in Onesi Constituency.

The body will also be transported to Okahao District Hospital for a postmortem.

