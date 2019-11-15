Top Trending: Apple (iPhone) users are disgusting- Kanyi Mbau Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

Paheja Siririka



WINDHOEK- Our top trending clip is from South Africa’s actress and television host Kanyisile Mbau who last week uploaded a tweet dragging iPhone users for stealing cables. “I am concerned about the way USB cords that charge iPhone devices go missing. I don’t care what you have to say, as much as the phone is expensive- all Apple users are disgusting,” she said.

The 1:39 video was loaded on Twitter on November 6, 2019, and has been views more than 200 000 times, retweeted more than 3 000 times and liked 12 500 times. Mbau continued to say iPhone users are not to be trusted. “It could be your pastor, he will switch your cable and leave you with the one that is sellotaped, ” she exclaimed, further saying chargers are not cheap.

“These cables are not R3 or R20, they are R700, R699, ” she stated. Mbau said you can’t even buy these cable in the streets because the devices reject them which forces one to go to Apple stores. “u Steve Jobs missed a part, each charger was only supposed to work for the device it was bought with, that’s the only way this will stop. I mean even drug addicts are better than iPhone users, ” she concluded.

2019-11-15