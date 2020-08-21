Top trending - Curfew in full swing Paheja Siririka Entertainment Khomas

The top trending clip on our radar is of an alleged citizen who broke the law by being outside instead of indoors when it was about to hit 20h00.

In the clip, the man can be heard saying the police should just relax and allow him to go buy one last beer. “It’s not yet 20h00 and I just want one beer,” replied the man to the police when asked why he was outside while there is a curfew going on.

Due to the upsurge in the Covid-19 cases, the government recently imposed curfews in the Khomas and Erongo regions which means no one is expected to be moving around between 20h00 and 05h00 every day until 28 August 2020 or otherwise decided.

Khomas police commander, Commissioner Joseph Shikongo has warned against citizens taking the Covid-19 state of emergency curfew lightly, as several people were still not complying. Law enforcement officers further sensitised members of the public on the curfew in place.

Shikongo said people are not obeying the curfew regulations and now they are going to be strict to control the movement of people after 20h00.

A curfew violation will result in the lawbreaker getting a fine of N$2 000 or a six months imprisonment, or both.

Namibia reverted to stage 3 of the state of emergency last week, with alcohol trading only permitted between 12h00-18h00 weekdays and from 09h00-13h00 on Saturdays, no sale of alcohol will be allowed on Sundays.

- psiririka@nepc.com.na



2020-08-21 13:02:46 | 6 hours ago