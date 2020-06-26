Top Trending - Die Bene Kook by Pandu Prince Slammex Paheja Siririka Entertainment Khomas

The top trending clip on our radar is of a local composer, rapper Pandu Prince Slammex from Lüderitz, who did a parody of Die Bene Kook (The Bones Are Cooking). The clip has so far garnered close to 10 000 views on YouTube.

With winter in full swing, the Buchter raps in Afrikaans and starts the parody with a catchy verse: Die bene kook, ek staan hier buite met tamaties en uie, mense kry die reuk deur die vensters, proe uit die pot sodat die bene kan kook (The bones are cooking, I’m standing here outside with tomatoes and onions, people get the smell through the windows, taste from the pot so that the bones can cook).

Believe me it sounds and rhymes way better when you watch the clip. The ballad teaser has been shared more than 150 times on Facebook, 180 likes and numerous comments with some calling him the new S-Man.

With the country torn in pieces by tribal and racist remarks coming from all corners, the young lad has taken pride in being an Oshiwambo-speaking person who speaks like a Coloured. “Coloured blood in my veins, I am made to make pooitjie,” Slammex raps in the 0:47 long teaser.

Dubbing himself the Wambo Afrikaner, Slammex has an impeccable composition and rhyming ability and says Namibia is sleeping on his talent.

