Top trending - Parents are not teachers

Comedian Hazel Kaekoo Kamaazembua Putuaota (21) second clip of homeschooling is the top trending video on our radar as she attempts to teach her daughter. The clip which has garnered close to 6 000 views on Facebook is depicting a typical approach by Ovaherero parents.

Also known as Hazel Thee Comedian, the young humorist education student at IUM said she has been doing comedy for a while now. “I have been doing comedy videos (skits) for almost a year and a half. It’s something I love and enjoy doing (It has practically become a part of my life,” she mentioned.

Dubbed Parents Are Not Teachers, Putuaota gets agitated at the fact that her daughter cannot grasp the schoolwork. “Did you not tell me that my child is supposed to know everything in these books, if so then why does she seem clueless when we are revising?” inquired Putuaota from her daughter’s teacher.

“I did that particular video because I have seen the impact of Covid-19 on the education system. Parents have now stepped in as teachers for their children. And it’s hard, as they are not qualified to teach nor do they have the patience for teaching, and in the end, it becomes frustrating for both (the parent and child). I have seen my mother trying to assist my younger siblings with their schoolwork,” she told Entertainment Now!

In the clip, she wanted to find out what the teacher was teaching her child. “Do you mind telling me what you were teaching my child?” she asked, to which the teacher said she never taught the child last year, only at the beginning of the year.

“What am I supposed to do with a child who is not understanding what I am saying, I have places to be and things to do like attending funerals and weddings!” exclaimed Putuaota, who told her daughter to either close the books, or study on her own. “I seriously don’t care if you fail or go to the next grade. I possibly ended school in grade four, I didn’t study to become a teacher,” she hastily stated.

The clip has received approval about the typical attitude black or African parents have towards addressing issues. “You are nailing it,” commented Chantelle Reneè Katjiukua with Charmaine Ngetujame Ngetuu Kavezepa saying Putuaota is a stress reliever and needs a YouTube channel. “Please tell what aid you need so that we can start assisting,” commented Kavazepa.

