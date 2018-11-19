Trial of N$1.1 million fraud suspects in 2019

WINDHOEK – Two of the three men who were arrested in 2017 for their alleged involvement in an attempt to steal N$1.1 million from Air Namibia will stand trial next year.

Penna Munyunda (31) and Tangi Amon Namwandi (33) briefly appeared in the Windhoek Regional Court before Magistrate Elina Nandago Thursday. The two accused who were on bail of N$50 000 each, were informed that their trial is scheduled to start in April. They were arrested in October 2017 with Marx Felali Mahoto, now deceased for allegedly attempting to steal N$1.1 million from Air Namibia. Munyunda is expected to stand trial on a charge of fraud with an alternative count of theft, two counts of disguising unlawful origin of a property in relation to N$1.1 million. In addition, a charge of fraud and alternative count of theft and two alternative counts of disguising unlawful origin of a property respectively in respect to N$760 000.

Namwandi is charged with one count of theft in relation to N$1.1 million, a count of disguising unlawful origin of a property unlawful disguise with an alternative count of disguising unlawful origin of a property unlawful disguise and a count of acquisition, use and possession of proceeds of unlawful activities on diverse occasions. All charges emanate from a dubious transaction that was detected by the bank last year. It is alleged that a local bank alerted Air Namibia of a detected dubious diversion of money that was meant for payments to the Namibia Airports Company (NAC). It is alleged that the transfer in question was fully authorized and signed off to be paid to NAC when a suspicious request was made to the bank for the money to be transferred to a different bank account other than that of NAC. Munyunda and Namwandi will make an appearance back in court on April 16, 2019 after the court postponed their case for a plea and trial.



