Tsumeb gets 96-bed isolation facility

Obrein Simasiku

TSUMEB – The business community at Tsumeb has pooled resources together to set up a reception and isolation facility that can house mild to moderate cases of Covid-19.

The isolation facility has been prepared for 96 patients and 20 staff members that will work and stay there for the duration of the use of the facility. All staff agreed to work voluntarily.

The facility, which consists of 152 rooms, is situated at Gustav Heins farm, few kilometres outside the Tsumeb-Tsintsabis road.

The rooms are equipped with Wi-Fi and air conditioning, while the donors will make provision for food to all patients to be admitted at the facility.

Healthcare workers will also be accommodated at the facility.

The facility is in addition to one being constructed at the district hospital of Tsumeb, where Dundee Precious Metals pumped in N$5 million to renovate and construct isolation rooms, reception for Covid-19 patients and accommodation for medics.

This structure will cater to high-risk care patients.

Personal protective equipment and ventilators were also procured as part of the donation.

“We mobilised the related business sector and after a few days, we had a detailed plan of action with associated timing and cost. I can only report that the attitude and willingness to support the project was phenomenal,” said businessman Andre Neethling.

“The business people were eager to assist and even identified alternative places to prepare if the need arrives. Mr Himmel started renovating the boys’ hostel at Etosha Secondary School at his own cost – something which is commendable.”

Besides, he said, they collectively managed to engage other professionals with the sourcing and preparation of food, qualified technical people to assess the condition of the facility and to assist with maintenance.

“The administration of the facility will be managed by the business people in conjunction with the two hospitals. The linen will be washed and sanitised, and the whole camp has been disinfected. The facility has a diamond mesh perimeter fence that is electrified for safety reasons and will greatly assist in securing the people inside and outside the premises,” he added.

Rubicon Security Services also provided its boardroom to be used for emergency meetings. Moreover, the acting head of the Tsumeb district hospital emphasised the need for such a facility, saying it helps in assisting suspected individuals who cannot self-isolate due to their living standards.

“There are about 34 000 residents in Tsumeb, and 10 000 of those live in an environment where self-isolation is impossible, as such houses are congested. Thus, this will greatly help in evading all the possible spread of such individuals,” she briefly stated.

– osimasiku@nepc.com.na

2020-04-22 10:05:46 | 1 days ago