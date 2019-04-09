Two arrested with elephant tusk in Ohangwena

ONGWEDIVA – Two men aged 24 and 34 were remanded in custody when they made their first court appearance in the Ohangwena Magistrate’s Court after they were arrested for possession of an elephant tusk on Friday.

Their case was remanded to 7 June 2019. The elephant tusk was confiscated by the police.

The street value is yet to be determined.

Still in Ohangwena Region, the police are investigating a case involving the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl at Helao Nafidi.

The suspect, who has since been arrested, was allegedly supposed to offer the girl a lift from Ongenga to Okambebe village but instead drove to his house where he had sex with the minor girl.

The suspect has been arrested and will appear in court today.

In Oshana, the police on Sunday arrested four men for attempting to rob Pep Stores at gunpoint.

According to Warrant Officer Frieda Shikole, one of the four men, pretending to be a customer, allegedly entered the shop and went around checking items in the shelves before making his final stop where he pulled out the gun on the cashier.

When the first man pulled out the gun, three other men approached the cashier and together started demanding money while pointing at her with their pistols.

According to Shikole, while they were demanding the money one customer sneaked out of the shop and went to inform people at the Ongwediva Open Market.

When the public got to the shop, the four men allegedly fled and fired at the public.

No one was injured during the shooting.

They escaped with a cellphone belonging to one of the customers, but it has since been recovered.

“All four suspects were arrested and the firearms used were also recovered with the cell phone,” Warrant Officer Shikole said.

They are facing a charge of armed robbery.

Still in Oshana, an 18-year-old man committed suicide by shooting himself with a 9mm Baikal pistol in the forehead.

The incident occurred at Okathakekola in Okaku Constituency.

The pistol allegedly belongs to a cousin who resides in the same house.

The police are not certain where the deceased took the gun from.

He was identified Albina Tuhafeni Nangombe.

His next of kin have been informed.

2019-04-09 10:33:26 1 days ago