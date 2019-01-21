Two in court over Omaruru robberies

WALVIS BAY - Two suspects appeared before the Omaruru Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, following a robbery last Tuesday at Erongo Wilderness Lodge, outside Omaruru.

Omaruru has been the target of a string of robbers targeting the elderly and foreigners. A week ago, valuable items and cash amounting to N$668 000 were stolen in three robberies.

The duo, Hendrik Afrikaner (32) and Shaun Afrikaner (26) last Tuesday evening allegedly cut a tent in which a French tourist was sleeping and threatened him with a knife.

They robbed the tourist of cameras, binoculars and phones before they flee from the scene. The goods are said to be valued around N$60 000.

The duo shortly after robbing the French tourist also broke into the office of the same lodge and stole two leatherheads and N$400 cash.

They were arrested for their crimes shortly thereafter.

All stolen items were recovered apart from the N$400 cash.

Crime coordinator for Nampol in Erongo, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, when asked whether the same suspects could be responsible for the other three robberies carried out a week ago, indicated the possibly has not yet been established and is also not ruled out at this stage.



2019-01-21 09:41:51 7 hours ago