Unam student to take plea on murder charge

WINDHOEK - The University of Namibia (Unam) student who was arrested for murder earlier this year is expected to tender his preliminary plea in the matter next year.

Simon Sam Ileni Shoongeleni, 25, was arrested following the death of a teenage boy he was involved in a violent confrontation with over N$20.

Shoongeleni, currently out on bail of N$1500, made an appearance before Magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo in Katutura Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

During court proceedings, he was informed that investigations into his murder case have been finalised and the state is ready for him to tender his preliminary plea.

The prosecution is alleging that on February 19, Shoongeleni intentionally killed Fidel Jacob Gaseb, 19, by throwing him with a stone and stabbing him with a knife.

According to police reports, the accused had gone to nearby shops when he encountered Gaseb, who apparently demanded N$20 from him. Although Shoongeleni informed Gaseb that he had no money to spare, Gaseb allegedly kept on pestering and harassing him. Gaseb followed Shoongeleni from the shops back to the university campus in Khomasdal.

The police indicated that at the campus entrance, Gaseb and suspect got into a fight. At the time Gaseb had allegedly become violent and had threatened Shoongeleni with a knife.

During the scuffle, the knife fell down and Shoongeleni picked it up and stabbed Gaseb twice.

Shoongeleni, a final year student studying towards a diploma in junior primary education, is facing a charge of murder for the fatal incident.

He is expected to make a return in court for his preliminary plea on January 21, 2019.

