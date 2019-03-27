Van Lill's future at Bayonne hanging in the balance

WINDHOEK – According to French leading radio station France Bleu, the future of Namibia’s senior rugby team veteran flanker, Pieter-Jan “PJ” van Lill, is hanging in the balance at French Pro D2 second tier league club Aviron Bayonnais.

France Bleu reported recently on their website that Van Lill along with various club old-time campaigners such as Benjamin Thiéry, Grégory Arganèse and Martin Bustos Moyano might not stay beyond the current season at the French side as indications are that the club might not renew their contracts come end of the season.

Van Lill, who boasts more than 50 national team caps and has been an active member of the Welwitschias since 2006 and was part of Namibia’s 2011 World Cup squad, joined Aviron Bayonnais in 2015 from another French side US Dax and has since went on to make 21 appearances for Bayonnais in all competitions.

After almost five seasons at the French side, it somewhat appears Bayonnais have other plans around the 35-year-old Namibian’s future as latest reports coming from France indicate that his contract might not be renewed as the club embarks on a process of pumping in fresh blood into the current squad.

Besides Bayonnais, van Lill have also played for Aurillac and US Dax in the Western European country and boasts incredible experience at international level.

