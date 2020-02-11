Video: Elvo sharing his 18-year knowledge with students Strauss Lunyangwe Entertainment Khomas

Elvo Diergaardt, also known as Dr Mavovo, has been sharing his knowledge with students at the College of the Arts (Cota).

He joined the sound tech department last year, where students can obtain a three-year diploma course to learn music production and basic theory.

The well-known producer, who is behind Namibia’s biggest hits, told Entertainment Now! that after 18 years of working in different studios and running his company, Lash Attraction, he felt the time was right to start passing on his musical knowledge to the next generation.

