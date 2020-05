WATCH: N$72.8b budget to restart economy… Shiimi looks at rebuilding in the wake of Covid-19 Strauss Lunyangwe National Khomas

Finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi yesterday tabled a N$72.8 billion national budget, largely aimed at restarting a Namibian economy that – just as the rest of the world – has been brought to its knees by the Covid-19 pandemic.

2020-05-28 11:02:32 | 15 hours ago