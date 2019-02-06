We won’t take Civics lightly – vows Samaria

Windhoek – MTC Namibia Premier League (NPL) reigning champions African Stars mentor, Bobby Samaria, yesterday vowed not to handle Civics with kid gloves when they square off tonight at the Sam Nujoma Stadium at 20h00, saying their aim is to remain consistent.

Coming off a hard-fought 1-0 victory over rivals Tigers last weekend, Samaria said the moral is high within the team, and his charges are still oozing confidence, but was quick to caution that they will not allow last Saturday’s win to eclipse the importance of the task at hand against Civics.

“Obviously, we are coming from a win against a tough team like Tigers, so the moral is still high and the boys are still excited. But we have Civics waiting for us tomorrow (tonight) and then we still have to travel to Rundu this Saturday (to face Julinho Sporting), and all that means there is still more work to be done. But first thing first, as I said, the boys are well prepared and ready to face Civics – and the aim is to collect maximum points and remain in course,” said a confident Samaria, who recently inspired Stars to a prodigious African Safari during their African Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup campaigns.

As for tonight’s clash, Samaria promised not to treat the “Mighty Civilians”, as Civics is affectionately known, with kid gloves as they (Civics) have over the years proven to be Stars hoodoo team; thus, a precautionary approach will be the order of business when they clasp horns.

Stars are currently sitting 8th on the log with 12 points and still have more than three matches in hand, while Civics are lingering precariously above the relegation zone with just 7 points in 13th position.



