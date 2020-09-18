where are they now? - I regret not making more music – Snazzy Aletta Shikololo Entertainment Khomas

Have you ever been wondering where some of Namibia’s once-biggest music stars are now? Well, Entertainment Now! caught up with legendary rapper Snazzy, just to bring you the ultimate nostalgic throwback.

She is popularly known as the Namibian female emcee or the queen of rap from back in days and also the first Namibian artist to be nominated for the Kora Awards and earning recognition beyond the Namibian borders at the age of 17.

Snazzy, real name Louisa Shilongo, fell in love with music at the age of 13, where she attempted writing her first rap verse.

Being a poet and a lyrical genius from a very young age, Snazzy said she was fascinated by how one could put poetry into a song and that’s when she found her passion in music and never looked back.

Even though she has been out of the music scene for over a decade, Snazzy said she kept recording songs now and then but never released them.

Comparing the industry to back in the days, Snazzy said: “ I love the fact that there are more opportunities now to get your music out there as an independent artist, with the use of social media platforms and selling your music online, whereas back then, there was a great dependency on record labels to market and get your music out there.”

She believes if she had all the knowledge she has now, she would have made the right decisions and wiser decisions, adding that she wishes she knew the future, certain things would turn out to be.

Asked if she has any regrets, Snazzy stated she has contributed fairly to the music scene; however, she regrets not making more music.

“At some point, I lost focus and started to prioritise my musical career less and less. I listened to people who didn’t believe that being a “Namibian Artist” was a good thing or that a “Namibian Artist” could ever make it big,” she said regrettably.

Despite her regrets, Snazzy has, however, achieved great things with her music, such as winning two awards at the Sanlam NBC Music Awards in 2005.

For those wondering if the rapper will ever return to the industry, she revealed that making a U-turn is on her current agenda.

Although so much might have been happening in the rapper’s life while she was out of the spotlight, the reserved Snazzy was quite hesitant to mention what she has been up to, apart from stating that she’s still single and doesn’t have any children at the moment.

Dos and Donts in the music industry

Having enough experience that kept her name relevant even after hanging up the mic, Snazzy gave few hints on how one can flourish in the industry.

Dos

Follow your passion like it’s all you have to live for, study your favourite artists and learn how they did it so you stay inspired and work hard and smart.

Donts

Don’t let others discourage you from doing what you love; don’t expect anything from anyone. No one will do for you what you’re not willing to do for yourself. The world doesn’t owe you anything so you must be willing to get what you want yourself, and when you do come across people who are willing to go above and beyond for you, appreciate them and keep them close – and don’t give up.

