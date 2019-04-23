Woman critical after failed suicide attempt

WALVIS BAY - An elderly resident of Walvis Bay is said to be in a critical condition following a failed suicide attempt.

Briefing the media on the weekend’s crime, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu said that the woman, identified as Elizabeth Maria Maass, 66, allegedly tried to commit suicide on Sunday afternoon after an argument with her husband at their home in Hermes.

According to Iikuyu, Maass shot herself twice in the left arm with a 7.65 mm firearm of her husband. “She locked herself into their bedroom after the argument whereby she tried to commit suicide but failed. She was then rushed to the Welwitschia Private Hospital where she is currently being treated. Her condition is said to be serious but stable,” Iikuyu explained.

Iikuyu said fire arm was also confiscated from the couple.

2019-04-23 09:29:43 9 hours ago