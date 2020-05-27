Woman dies on way to father’s funeral Albertina Nakale National Khomas

An Omaheke-based woman died in a car crash this past weekend while on her way to attend her father’s burial in northern Namibia. The woman, who was identified as 31-year-old Olivia Ebas, was employed as a senior librarian at the Omaheke education directorate. Ebas died on Sunday morning after a pickup vehicle she was travelling in veered-off the road and overturned on the Otjiwarongo-Okahandja road. Omaheke education director Pecka Semba said he was devastated and saddened by the death of his colleague. Semba described her as an affectionate person who joined their library as a librarian in 2014, and rose to the position of senior librarian. “Through her death, our directorate and Namibia has been brutally robbed of one of the most outstanding and potential young librarians to have served our people with distinction. For me, Olivia was the perfect epitome of a librarian, it was as if she was born in the library,” Semba noted. He added library users from all walks of life would always speak with high esteem about the service rendered by her. Semba described Ebas as a bright light who demonstrated an ability to become one of the finest librarians in years to come. “Little did we know that the cruel hand of fate would rob us of one of our most and extremely useful colleagues,” he said.

