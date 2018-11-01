Woman raped and strangled in Kavango West

NKURENKURU - A 41-year-old woman was on Monday allegedly raped and strangled by a 29-year-old man at Wini village south of Nkurenkuru in Kavango West Region.

The incident that shocked villagers at Wini village happened between 00h40 to 06h00 on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Esther Mpepo.

“We arrested the suspect on Monday,” said the Kavango West Region, Namibian Police crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Rudolf Mbumba who confirmed the gruesome incident to New Era.

In a separate incident that took place recently at Divindu, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped and buried in a shallow grave by her boyfriend who has also since been arrested.



