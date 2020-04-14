Young woman commits suicide in Walvis Eveline de Klerk National Erongo

WALVIS BAY – Harrowing personal stories of depression and other forms of mental illness were shared by hundreds of young people on social media yesterday after the death of a young woman who committed suicide in Walvis Bay on Saturday, days after she allegedly made a frantic video clip.

The young woman Meameno Kamati (22) was found hanging in her flat along Sam Nujoma Avenue opposite the Nampost building in town. According to the Erongo region’s crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, Kamati’s body was found on Saturday at 08h30 by her boyfriend, hanging in her bedroom on a rope. Kamati, who was staying alone, was last seen alive on Thursday, however messages circulated over the weekend indicates that she was in distress and tried to reach out to close friends and family.

Iikuyu indicated that her flat was not locked hence her boyfriend could enter it without having to break the door and he eventually alerted the police about the tragedy.

Although she did not leave a suicide note, Kamati recorded an almost two minute video clip of the Telecom tower from her flat window in which she appeared to be in distress.

Although it is not clear when exactly the video was made, she in the video recorded the Telecom tower claiming that people installed 5G on the tower, which is making her sick.

The young lady made reference to the fact she cannot breathe properly while she also sounds scared of going to the hospital because of possibly being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Iikuyu yesterday told New Era that details around her death are still sketchy and that they are looking into the alleged video.

“We will also be viewing closed circuit footage today to retrace her last moments prior to her death,” he said. Ironically, MTC’s Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer Tim Ekandjo last week strongly condemned the rumours and confirmed that Namibia has no 5G sites and the technology has not been deployed after being accused of secretly installing 5G towers while the Khomas and Erongo regions are on lockdown.





