Youngsters on top in annual Harders Cup

LÜDERITZ - Youngsters Football Club clinched the 2019 Harders Cup edition by seeing off fellow Buchters Atlanta Bucks by 2 goals to 1 in a closely contested final at Lüderitz Sport Complex on Sunday.

Youngsters walked away with gold medals and N$100 000, while runner up Bucks received a consolation prize of N$50 000, and silver medals for their troubles. The victory was Youngsters’ second after the Buchters’ triumph in the maiden edition in 2017.

Third placed Rush Ups had to be satisfied with an amount of N$20 000 after beating Novanam by two unanswered goals.

The tourney’s golden boot was shared between the quartet of veteran striker Eusebiu Fredericks, H Shipepe, (both Youngsters) Milton Haman (Atanta Bucks) and Dors Rivaldo (Novanam) with three goals apiece while Theofilus Fillipus walked away with the golden gloves award.

A total of seven teams from host town Lüderitz spearhead by old time campaigners Atlanta Bucks, Youngsters, Rush Ups, Diamond City, Man United, Novanam, Atlantic City and neighbouring Aus (Aus United FC) participated in this year’s two-day tourney.

This year’s gathering had an astonishing total budget of N$1.3 million, proudly sponsored by Standard Bank, Seaflower, Telecom Namibia, Tafel Lager, Debmarine, CSS Tactical Security, Profile Investments, John Endjala Investments, Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) Erongo Marine Enterprises, Coca Cola, Namcor, Naftal Trading, Metropolitan/Swabou, Namport and Lüderitz Waterfront Development Company.

Results in the quarterfinals were as follows:

Atlanta Bucks 3-2 Diamond City

Novanam 3-2 Man United

Youngsters 3-0 Atlantic Stars

Rush Ups 2-0 Aus United

Semi finals

Atlanta Buck 3-2 Novanam

Youngsters 2-0 Rush Ups

2019-04-02 10:03:59 1 hours ago