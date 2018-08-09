  • January 2nd, 2019
Oshana

Courts & Crime   Oshana

SPYL mourns murdered functionary

ONGWEDIVA - The Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) has condemned the brutal atrocities perpetrated against women and children following the killing of its Elim District Secretary in Omusati Region Annastasia Iipumbu-Shivute allegedly at the hands of her husband on Thursday.

National   Oshana

Construction of Ehenge road commissioned

ONGWEDIVA – The Ongwediva Town Council on Thursday commissioned the construction of the much awaited 1.6 km Ehenge road. The road will be upgraded from gravel to bitumen standard by Kambwa Trading at a cost of N$12.6 million. The groundworks, which already commenced late November, is envisaged to be completed June next year.

Front Page News   Oshana

Befitting Xmas gifts await Oshakati residents

OMUTHIYA -The National Housing Enterprise (NHE), in what looks like an early Christmas gift, will as of next week start handing over housing units to prospective first-time buyers, with Oshakati being first inline. The handover will be taking place in Ekuku in Oshakati on Friday.  

National   Oshana

Shimbulu denies defying Swapo directive

OSHAKATI - The ousted chairperson of the management committee at the Oshakati Town Council, Katrina Shimbulu, who is at the centre of the withdrawal of the local authority councillors at the town, said the party could have opted to chuck her out alone without dissolving the entire leadership.

National   Oshana

Oshana youth want youthful replacement for Kashuupulwa

ONGWEDIVA – Young people in Oshana Region said they want a young person to be appointed as governor to replace incumbent Clemens Kashuupulwa who was commissioned yesterday as Namibia’s new ambassador to Russia. Kashuupulwa, 70, has been governor of Oshana for 20 years, since 1998.

National   Oshana

RA, Otesa set good example

AMUTANGA - Otesa Engineering (Pty) Limited, a company contracted by the Roads Authority (RA) to construct the MR12 road project, has set a good example for other companies involved in pit burrowing by rehabilitating several earth dams in Okatana Constituency that were dug for the construction of the road.

Health   Oshana

Mental patients need support - Dr Admussu

OSHAKATI - Head of the Psychiatrist department at the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital Dr Moges Ayehu Admussu has urged the community to stop stigmatising mental health patients and instead to offer them emotional support.

National   Oshana

Shingwadja challenges Bertha Security to sue him

OSHAKATI – Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation Bro-Mathew Shingwadja has dared Bertha Security Services to challenge a decision by a review panel to award a tender, initially awarded to them, to a different company.

National   Oshana

Oshakati drafts by-law for bus terminal usage

ONGWEDIVA - Long distance bus drivers at Oshakati are at loggerheads over the possibility of being relocated to the bus terminal at the open market at the town once the public transport by-law which is still under discussion is finalised and enforced.

National   Oshana

Wood vendors at Ondangwa feel sidelined

ONGWEDIVA – Wood, art and craft vendors at the ABC open market in Ondangwa have come out guns blazing against the Ondangwa Town Council which they accuse of discriminating against them because they emanate from another region. The wood vendors, who mainly hail from the two Kavango regions, accused council of wanting to ‘hide’ their business behind the open market, shielding them from customers despite them honouring their monthly rental fees.

Courts & Crime   Oshana

Five-year-old shares his sodomy story

OSHAKATI – “It was painful and I was screaming, but he told me to keep quiet or else he would beat me,” a five-year-old boy from one of Oshakati’s informal settlements described the chilling details of the day he was allegedly sodomised by an older boy from the same location.

3,002
0
National   Oshana

Pupil survives suspected kidnapping

ONGWEDIVA – A Grade 4 learner at the Oshakati West Primary School is alleged to have survived being kidnapped on Thursday after she refused to accompany a suspected kidnapper who pretended to have been sent by her mother.

National   Oshana

Union boss fails to pay workers at private business

ONGWEDIVA – While the general secretary of the Namibian Workers Union (NAPWU) Peter Nevonga was rallying behind a national strike to demand better salaries for employees of the water utility NamWater, his own employees at Super Foods, a grocery shop at Ondangwa, were in their third consecutive month without salaries.

Youth   Oshana

Miss High School North auditions on September 1

WINDHOEK – The first audition of this year’s Miss High School North will be held at Gwashamba Mall in Ondangwa, Oshana Region on September 1, with the main event scheduled for December 19 at the Ekamuti Lodge in the northern part of the country. The auditions start at 09h00.

National   Oshana

RDP contradicts report of mass resignations

ONDANGWA - Although the former Rally for Democracy and Progress secretary in Ohangwena Region Timo Shikongo prophesied a ‘mass resignation’ from RDP on Monday, a day later only one person had tendered a resignation at his office.

National   Oshana

Ongwediva Town Council

Query: Response to a hoax advert: with an unprofessional picture captioned “Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair is no more” and “Missing money” that is circulating on social media. Hoax Advert

Front Page News   Oshana

More resignations rock RDP

ONGWEDIVA – The Rally for Democracy and Progress (RDP), once tipped to unseat Swapo after orchestrating mass resignations in the ruling party, is enduring the same fate after several of its members followed party president Jeremiah Nambinga in quitting the party.

National   Oshana

Gender ministry decentralises its services

OSHAKATI - In its quest to bring development closer to the people and to enhance participatory democracy, the Deputy Minister of Gender Equality and Child Welfare, Lucia Witbooi yesterday handed over decentralised functions to 14 regions.

Youth   Oshana

Some youth ditch ‘smelly’ condoms

ONGWEDIVA - There are many reasons that young Namibians have advanced for not using condoms, one of them they said is because the plastic sheath apparently makes sex dry and on the other hand condoms are apparently smelly.

