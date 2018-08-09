E li muudhigu wu vule oonkondo dhe
OSHAKATI-Yina yaFrans Simaneka (4) ngoka e na uulema a kugu onkugo yekwatho ta ti iiyemo yokomwedhi mbyoka ha mono a kwathele Simaneka inayi gwana oshoka ye iha longo.
ONGWEDIVA - Farmers have expressed concern should there be no rain or insufficient rain over the next two weeks, the country could experience another debilitating drought.
OMUTHIYA - Plans are afoot to construct four major roads in Nehale Lya Mpingana Constituency ranked as one of the worst inaccessible areas.
ONAMUNGUNDO – An infamous politician who claims to have formed a political party to contest the 2019 elections, Kennedy Iilonga was escorted from a community gathering at Ondonga Palace by security guards on Friday.
ONGWEDIVA - The Oluno Correctional Facility has yet again successfully nabbed a drug supplier and an inmate for allegedly attempting to smuggle cannabis into the prison facility on Monday.
ONGWEDIVA - The Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) has condemned the brutal atrocities perpetrated against women and children following the killing of its Elim District Secretary in Omusati Region Annastasia Iipumbu-Shivute allegedly at the hands of her husband on Thursday.
OSHAKATI - In its mission to reduce the backlog of 92 000 housing applicants, the National Housing Enterprise (NHE) last Friday handed over 41 houses at Oshakati, one of such recent handovers.
ONGWEDIVA – The Ongwediva Town Council on Thursday commissioned the construction of the much awaited 1.6 km Ehenge road. The road will be upgraded from gravel to bitumen standard by Kambwa Trading at a cost of N$12.6 million. The groundworks, which already commenced late November, is envisaged to be completed June next year.
ONGWEDIVA - Ongwediva Medipark Hospital has once more reached another milestone by establishing a cardiac catheterisation laboratory, the first of its kind in the northern regions.
ONGWEDIVA - The ruling party Swapo yesterday reinstated its six councillors that it had recently axed from the Oshakati Town Council for allegedly not toeing the party line.
OMUTHIYA -The National Housing Enterprise (NHE), in what looks like an early Christmas gift, will as of next week start handing over housing units to prospective first-time buyers, with Oshakati being first inline. The handover will be taking place in Ekuku in Oshakati on Friday.
ONGWEDIVA - Martha Kanyemba, 34, who made news in September when she was arrested for smuggling drugs into the Oluno Correctional Facility, was last month shown the door and dismissed from her work.
OSHAKATI - In his quest to overcome malnutrition, the Minister of Health and Social Services Dr Bernard Haufiku has urged communities to prioritise and promote family and community health and nutrition.
ONGWEDIVA – With high youth unemployment and a subsequent lack of income, the Oshikuku Youth Forum created temporary jobs for upcoming youth entrepreneurs at the ongoing youth expo in Oshikuku.
OSHAKATI - The ousted chairperson of the management committee at the Oshakati Town Council, Katrina Shimbulu, who is at the centre of the withdrawal of the local authority councillors at the town, said the party could have opted to chuck her out alone without dissolving the entire leadership.
ONDANGWA - The Ondangwa Town Council has proposed to rezone the Omashaka informal settlement to enable it to segregate residential erven from business plots.
OSHAKATI – The government of Japan donated close to 500 neonatal and nutritional equipment to seven northern district hospitals valued at US$800 000 (about N$9.5 million).
ONGWEDIVA – Young people in Oshana Region said they want a young person to be appointed as governor to replace incumbent Clemens Kashuupulwa who was commissioned yesterday as Namibia’s new ambassador to Russia. Kashuupulwa, 70, has been governor of Oshana for 20 years, since 1998.
ONGWEDIVA – The Oshakati Town Council is without councillors after Swapo Party recalled its newly instated councillors for allegedly defying an order to install the town’s former mayor Onesmus Shilunga as chairperson of the management committee.
ONDANGWA – The Mayor of Ondangwa Paavo Amwele has spoken out against the assault of defenceless street vendors at the hands of hired security personnel at the town.
OSHAKATI - At least 150 premature babies out of more than 1,000 admitted at the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital yearly do not survive.
ONGWEDIVA – A one-day workshop on sand mining here has resolved that all illegal sand mining activities be halted while the affected businessmen acquire environmental clearance certificates.
ONGWEDIVA – The police in Oshana Region have not yet made any arrest in the police shooting which claimed the life of 26-year-old Johannes Tatemona Hailume, whose life was cut short allegedly by the police.
Ondangwa – Hamutjanga gorudi rovandonga Nepando Amupanda kageve mbudi asi age kuna kumutjilisa kweyi yina kuhoroka moukaro wonompitisili edi dina kutumbagura madina gawo.
ONGWEDIVA – Debmarine Namibia through its social responsibility fund donated books valued at N$130 410 to 10 community libraries in the regions with the least community libraries.
AMUTANGA - Otesa Engineering (Pty) Limited, a company contracted by the Roads Authority (RA) to construct the MR12 road project, has set a good example for other companies involved in pit burrowing by rehabilitating several earth dams in Okatana Constituency that were dug for the construction of the road.
ONGWEDIVA - With the rainy season fast approaching, Elim Constituency Councillor Gerhard Shiimi spearheaded a cleaning campaign at Onampira to help prevent the spread of waterborne diseases.
ONGWEDIVA – State-owned Namibian Development Corporation (NDC) has described as ‘indefensible’ but ‘isolated incident’ the lease of two of its stalls at the David Shikomba Complex in Ongwediva to two foreign nationals.
ONGWEDIVA - Police in Oshana have appealed to the public withdrawing huge sums of cash to request a police escort as there is a trend of criminals robbing people after they withdraw lump sums of money.
OSHAKATI - The persons appealing for bail in the human trafficking hearing which has been ongoing at the Oshakati Magistrate’s Court for the past two weeks will hear their fate today.
ONGWEDIVA – The National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR) on Friday donated five computers worth N$34 401 to the Xungileni Primary School in Etayi Constituency of Omusati Region.
OSHAKATI - Head of the Psychiatrist department at the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital Dr Moges Ayehu Admussu has urged the community to stop stigmatising mental health patients and instead to offer them emotional support.
ONGWEDIVA – The Nampost branch at the Dr Frans Aupa Indongo Open Market in Oshakati lost about N$58 506 during a lunchtime burglary last Friday.
ONGWEDIVA - The Namibian National Association of the Deaf (NNAD) has sent out a stern warning against fake sign language teachers operating illegally under the association’s emblem.
ONGWEDIVA - The Ongwediva Town Council is exploring avenues to alleviate the plight of its residents living along the sewerage pond stream from continuously being flooded and being exposed to an unhygienic atmosphere.
OSHAKATI – Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation Bro-Mathew Shingwadja has dared Bertha Security Services to challenge a decision by a review panel to award a tender, initially awarded to them, to a different company.
ONGWEDIVA – The Ongwediva Town Council last week commenced with its indoor residual spraying campaign, targeting Extension 11 and New Reception, which both have confirmed cases of the disease.
ONDANGWA – Besides being allegedly hit with a belt buckle and had a knife thrown at her, a 10-year-old girl was allegedly recently burnt with boiling water by her stepmother after forgetting to switch of a geyser.
ONGWEDIVA - A 32-year-old man was arrested for the alleged rape and assault of his 26-year-old girlfriend at Oshoopala in Uukwiyu Uushona Constituency on Saturday.
ONDANGWA – Oshana regional governor Clemens Kashuupulwa has urged the region – especially its political leaders and technocrats - to desist from corrupt, immoral activities.
ONGWEDIVA – Oshakati-based medical professional, Dr Livingstone Mugimu, whose N$22 million was forfeited to state last year due to alleged tax evasion, has allegedly committed suicide in his country of birth, Uganda.
ONGWEDIVA - The Oshakati Town Council in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Social Services will kick-start its malaria spraying campaign at the town today.
ONGWEDIVA - Long distance bus drivers at Oshakati are at loggerheads over the possibility of being relocated to the bus terminal at the open market at the town once the public transport by-law which is still under discussion is finalised and enforced.
ONGWEDIVA – Wood, art and craft vendors at the ABC open market in Ondangwa have come out guns blazing against the Ondangwa Town Council which they accuse of discriminating against them because they emanate from another region. The wood vendors, who mainly hail from the two Kavango regions, accused council of wanting to ‘hide’ their business behind the open market, shielding them from customers despite them honouring their monthly rental fees.
OSHAKATI – “It was painful and I was screaming, but he told me to keep quiet or else he would beat me,” a five-year-old boy from one of Oshakati’s informal settlements described the chilling details of the day he was allegedly sodomised by an older boy from the same location.
ONGWEDIVA – A Grade 4 learner at the Oshakati West Primary School is alleged to have survived being kidnapped on Thursday after she refused to accompany a suspected kidnapper who pretended to have been sent by her mother.
OSHAKATI - Judgment in the Ohangwena double-murder in which 48-year-old Mathias Kalunga is on trial for the alleged murder of his wife and her alleged lover has been postponed.
ONGWEDIVA – While the general secretary of the Namibian Workers Union (NAPWU) Peter Nevonga was rallying behind a national strike to demand better salaries for employees of the water utility NamWater, his own employees at Super Foods, a grocery shop at Ondangwa, were in their third consecutive month without salaries.
Police in Omusati have urged motorists and road users to be vigilant and observe road traffic signs in order to reduce road fatalities.
This year’s winner of the Development Bank of Namibia (DBN)’s Innovation Award will this year win more, the bank announced Tuesday.
While the Oshana Region is a hive of activity, with the ongoing Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair, the police say they have so far recorded less crimes compared to the same time in previous years.
The Ministry of Gender Equality and Social Welfare in Oshikoto Region has a total of 37,891 registered orphans and vulnerable children (OVC)
Vice-President Nangolo Mbumba believes Namibia’s overdependence on commodities is the mother of all problems facing the local economy today, calling for diversification of industries.
While the export businesses at the border town of Oshikango is still in a slump because of the current economic challenges, the town has once again become a hive of business activities.
ONGWEDIVA - The much-anticipated dyke at Oshakati has been put on hold since 2016 after the construction of its first phase which comprised three bridges around the town.
The OSHANA SPCA which started operating in October last year, is putting the fun in fundraising and held their first dog show on Saturday, which saw proud owners and their pooches strutting their stuff in front of a panel of judges.
WINDHOEK – The first audition of this year’s Miss High School North will be held at Gwashamba Mall in Ondangwa, Oshana Region on September 1, with the main event scheduled for December 19 at the Ekamuti Lodge in the northern part of the country. The auditions start at 09h00.
ONDANGWA - Although the former Rally for Democracy and Progress secretary in Ohangwena Region Timo Shikongo prophesied a ‘mass resignation’ from RDP on Monday, a day later only one person had tendered a resignation at his office.
ONGWEDIVA – The Rally for Democracy and Progress (RDP), once tipped to unseat Swapo after orchestrating mass resignations in the ruling party, is enduring the same fate after several of its members followed party president Jeremiah Nambinga in quitting the party.
OSHAKATI - In its quest to bring development closer to the people and to enhance participatory democracy, the Deputy Minister of Gender Equality and Child Welfare, Lucia Witbooi yesterday handed over decentralised functions to 14 regions.
ONGWEDIVA - There are many reasons that young Namibians have advanced for not using condoms, one of them they said is because the plastic sheath apparently makes sex dry and on the other hand condoms are apparently smelly.