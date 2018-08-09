ONGWEDIVA – Wood, art and craft vendors at the ABC open market in Ondangwa have come out guns blazing against the Ondangwa Town Council which they accuse of discriminating against them because they emanate from another region. The wood vendors, who mainly hail from the two Kavango regions, accused council of wanting to ‘hide’ their business behind the open market, shielding them from customers despite them honouring their monthly rental fees.