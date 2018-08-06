Thought Leaders

Let us look to 2019 with much hope
Usually at this time of the year, we are normally compelled to take stock of our achievements and challenges in order to plan for the next year.
Usually at this time of the year, we are normally compelled to take stock of our achievements and challenges in order to plan for the next year.
Local Economic Development practice (LED) is about maximising human welfare and providing a sound economic, social and environmental base for both present and future generation.
The closest perhaps that the Traditional Authorities Act of 2000 comes to “area of jurisdiction” and something that may be interpreted as perhaps meaning the “area of jurisdiction” of any traditional authority, is where and when the Act in Section 5 (b) (ii) refers to “the communal area inhabited by that community”.
They have done it again. Several seasons back the Samba Boys, as Conrad Angula of the Namibian Newspaper used to call them, took the nation’s top titles.
Christmas is the festival when we celebrate the coming of the light of Christ in the world.
Namibia and South Africa have enjoyed long cordial relations on multifaceted levels during the last two decades, spanning from political partnerships, shared history and certainly various multilateral agreements.
Hot on the heels of the official designation ceremony of the Royal House of Hoveka, and its chief Turimuro Hoveka on November 24 at Eiseb
SHARM EL-SHEIKH – Unregulated conversion of forests, rangelands and other natural areas such as wetlands are detrimental to Africa’s biodiversity, which provides essential goods and services to the continent’s people.
The year 2018 has reached its evening; it was as fast as the golden queen of the tracks, Hilaria Johannes. With only two weeks left for this year, let us glorify the name of our good Lord and praise His name, for He protected us.
The year 2018 concludes on the backdrop of some tensions that bedeviled relations in our society across the social and political spectrum, ranging from sports through politics to the struggles of traditional societies.
Last August I was scheduled to address Heroes Day in Manchester. Due to sabotage, I could not make it. Understandably, organisers – the Community of Namibian in Great Britain (CNGB) – were disappointed.
Currently local authorities are going through some motions involving reassigning serving office-bearers.
In the early 1850s two explorers, Galton and Anderson landed at Walvis Bay from where they travelled to Otjimbingwe (correct name Otjivingue) and later on to Otjikango
Carbon trading is like selling company shares on the stock market except that in this case it is not shares of a company that are sold, but shares of pollution. Globally, carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions
In the midst of our cultural consciousness, especially in Africa, one is inclined to think there exists a gap in the understanding of what really constitutes African culture, its importance and the struggle to preserve such cultures in contemporary Africa.
The ever-growing misunderstanding between society, the youth and government need remedy before reaching crisis point. To a certain degree, both sides are impatient toward each other when dealing with various ways of tackling socio-economic challenges.
During Namibia’s years of upheaval, Asser Kapere, affectionately known as A.K, featured prominently in different cutting-edge projects and this nimble footed, soft spoken comrade with the heart of a lion was among those children of the storm who bravely stood the test of time at the center of the storm.
When someone departs, good words are often uttered in their memory, honour and remembrance.
Today the ruling Swapo Party of Namibia is to convene an extra-ordinary congress to discuss amongst other matters amendments to the party’s constitution.
In 1986, the United Nations Institute for Namibia (UNIN) published a study titled ‘Namibia: Perspectives for National Reconstruction and Development’.
“I am not interested” “I don’t care” “Doesn’t involve me”
Twenty six years back I attended a Commonwealth Study Conference hosted by the Duke of Edinburg in Oxford, England. The conference pulled together representatives of all Commonwealth member countries to deliberate on how best to make the world a better place for all to live in. The conference broke up in groups and I joined the group that visited Northern Ireland, the contested country, also known as Ulster by sections of the Irish community that forms that society.
The people of Namibia and China have one thing in common; their welcoming nature. Safe to say, since our arrival in China, we have felt right at home.
The Otjimana royal family is part of the greatest migration of Bantu people who migrated from the great lakes of Central Africa between Lake Alexander and Lake Victoria.
It is close to three months since the return of the third consignment of human remains from Germany in August. Remains factored in the genocide of Namibian people following their wars of resistance against colonial Germany.
Fumu Erwin Mbambo Munika has been a Chief of the Hambukushu Traditional Authority since 1992. By virtue of his office, he has been a member of the Traditional Council in terms of the Traditional Council Act of 1997.
In my humble and honest opinion, Namibia, a proud child of the international community and solidarity, is currently a politically and economically divided nation. And the longer we live in denial of this fact, the more we will continue to damage and destroy the full potential of this supposed to be great nation to the detrimental effect and impact of its innocent citizens.
While in many societies women have achieved a great deal of equality and freedom to define who they are rather than be defined by the expectation of others, endemic patterns of oppression and repression continue to exist even within the same societies.
There is reason to agree that virtually all political and social formations in our country have not found a winning formula for leadership succession or better still, for leadership development.
“The economic order of Namibia shall be based on the principles of a mixed economy with the objective of securing economic growth, prosperity and a life of human dignity for all Namibians,” reads article 98 of the Namibian Constitution on the Principles of Economic Order.
Where is the church when millions of people choose to seek a way out of their conditions? Is there something that the church can offer to this problem? The problem of suicide in Namibia is spreading fast as statistics now show that there were 452 recorded suicidal deaths in 2017, and 131 suicidal deaths recorded between April and July 2018. This means that on average there is one suicidal death committed every day in Namibia, making it the fourth highest rated country in Africa for suicide (NSA)
The Namibian government and its established entities have for far too long played a very significant role towards the economic financial stability of the country. This is through its procurement of goods and services from providers but has unfortunately in the process created a deep dependency syndrome, which going forward will be very difficult to cure.
With the ongoing onslaught about the legal validity and the moral standing of Olufoko first and foremost as a customary practice, need serious public dialogue as well as sufficient intellectual clarity specifically to feed those who are inclined to believe that Africa is a haven of foreign legal systems and a place where religious doctrines are used as competent lens of human morality. Like other customs in the diversity of African
The Windhoek Observer of Friday 05 October 2018 carried a front page report on the estate of revered struggle icon the Late Andimba Ya Toivo. The gist of the article was the distribution of the Late Veterans assets but took a rather awkward twist towards the end in mentioning that “politically connected individuals have managed to amass fortunes based on political patronage at the expense of ordinary Namibians”.
Namibia is a very unique African country. The country is truly a nation of contrast, of extreme natural beauty, diverse cultures and varied perspective. However, and for some reasons, the country is struggling to harness its diverse blessings to economically lift its people from poverty, destitution, hopelessness, greediness and social injustice.
“South African officials attempted to implement apartheid Bantustan policies in Hereroland by creating easily controlled chiefs or “traditional authorities. They attempted to achieve this by manipulating intra-Herero identity politics, promising water development to cooperative factions and denying it to the resistant majority.”
The scourge of human-wildlife conflict that has befallen the Namibian nation has triggered a debate and every Namibian should be at liberty to make a contribution to this narrative. It is a conflict that is fought in so many fronts, and in so many ways depending on the part of the country from which one hails. It is a conflict that tests how much of their country
The convention on the rights of the child defines “child” as every human being below the age of 18. Every child’s rights are granted to such person in terms of their civil, political, social, economic and cultural life.
Namibia is a land filled with contrasts. It is a troubled land with a controversial, remarkable but also painful history, characterised by tales of social injustice and human suffering.
The black power activist and Muslim minister, Malcolm X once said: “Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today”. Indeed without quality education, including strong Research and Development and Innovation, sustainable development is not possible.
Thirty years of German settler colonialism in South West Africa – from 1884 to 1914 – paved the way for continued apartheid under South Africa. The resistance of the local communities against the invasion culminated in the first genocide of the 20th century among the Ovaherero, Nama and other groups. As main occupants of the eastern, central and southern regions of the country they were forced from their land into so-called native reserves.
While the country has still been reeling from the dark cloud of the slaying of a nine-year-old pupil, the wholeness of her body yet to be recovered, and the perpetrator(s) of the heinous crime still at large, yet another grisly inhumanity has been inflicted upon another and one of her innocent members with the mutilation and rape of yet another minor.
The recent bombshell decision by the Minister of Mines and Energy, Mr. Tom Alweendo, to drop the local ownership empowerment criteria to apparently attract mining investors to grow the Namibian mining sector is a serious retrogressive set-back to say the least.
Please allow me space in your publication to highlight a few issues of concern regarding the recently announced lease of four farms to Comsar Properties SA (Comsar) by the state.
As a child born and raised in Lüderitz, I attended St. Pieters Church school in the old location now called Benguela. I can remember, since time immemorial, that the Lüderitz peri-urban areas had been out of bound for people on the grass-roots level, the Sperrgebiet. I remember our teachers telling us that they grew old without knowing the surroundings of the town that they grew so fond of.
The debate on the four farms bought by a Russian mogul [for the Namibian government] has remained topical for the longest time now and is not diminishing as it is still rampant on social media.
Since its launch in Addis Ababa in 2007, the African Union’s Panel of the Wise has become an important component of the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA).
The words urea (English), “ureum” (Afrikaans), “oiriuma” (Otjiherero) are common to many farmers when it comes to livestock lick supplementation. However, the use or role of urea is widely not well understood, apart from it being labelled as a risk to livestock.
One cannot but wonder whether there is sequel three regarding the Russian billionaire Rashid Sardarov’s much talked-about purchase of four farms in Namibia.
The recently signed 99-year agricultural land lease agreement by the Namibian government with the Russian billionaire Rashid Sardarov has without a doubt exposed the country to a lot of more foreign agricultural land ownership scrambles, which, if not handled properly and urgently, could open up the country to the highest bidder or assumed investors.
The Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector gained popularity and is considered a driving force for sustainable development of any country’s economy.
Saul’s experience on the road to Damascus can be mistaken for the classic story of repentance: the sinner whose sense of guilt opens himself to Jesus’ saving grace. But by his own light, and those of his community, Saul, the Jew from Tarsus, was doing no wrong in trying to suppress a descending movement within Judaism. It took Jesus to show him the error of his ways.
Twenty-eight years of independence and we have not outgrown the culture of colonial sports. We still boast non-competitive development teams. Athletes run the best times against themselves, save for boxing and soccer.
The Second National Land Conference has come. And for sure some may say it is also now gone. Your columnist cannot but beg to differ with the posit that it has gone - with 63 resolutions having emerged out of it.
Roelof ‘Pik’ Botha, South Africa’s foreign minister under apartheid, who has died at the age of 86, was a man of contradictions.
Absolute power corrupts absolutely, especially if sought and granted without any broad, inclusive and a transparent due diligence process.
The Second National Land Conference has come and gone. The foremost question among many is what it has attained. Put bluntly, was it a success or not? Yes and no, depending on which side of the land continuum you are.
In African cultures, the spirit of giving back to the community form the humanistic foundation of ethics and it is central in contemplating African morality. Ethics are intended to guide the conduct of people in society and therefore shape us to do what is right for the society not only by virtue of being good but also by being productive, which includes ploughing back into the societies we live in.
A week ago, we have carried a heavy burden of grief on our hearts. Our souls have refused to be stilled. Our spirits have sunk under the unbearable weight of an unexpected shock. The silent tears of despair have watered our cheeks. Crying has not been enough to contain the pain we feel.
As we recently concluded the second national land conference, I thought I should correct some wrong perceptions held by those championing the ancestral land debate. I believe that wrong perceptions are a result of miseducation of those making these wild ancestral land claims.
Namibia held its historic 2nd national land conference from the 1st to the 5th of October 2018 at a local hotel in Windhoek. This national land conference was initially supposed to be held in 2017 but due to certain reasons was eventually postponed to 2018 and as they say, the rest is history.
The public debate on Namibia’s resettlement project and its ramifications refuses to recede in the background.
It would be a missed opportunity if Namibia cannot in all earnest chart a new path and a new beginning towards a radical transformation on the land question.
Namibians fought bravely for her national independence, sacrificing in the process its beloved sons and daughters for a just cause to politically and economically determine its destiny.
Faced with a saturated market in China and trade barriers from the west, Africa is the ideal destination for Chinese state-owned and private companies to set up a commercial presence.
“Reserve me a page for my land feature. The coverage so far is simply vomit of what we are all watching and hearing on TV and radio. It lacks in-depth analysis of the issues being debated.”
Freedom of speech is a constitutional right of all the people in Namibia but when people exercise this right they also have to be careful and sensitive to other people’s feelings and rights.
Is and has the land conference been on the right track and can it eventually produce the intended outcome and with the requisite input of all relevant stakeholders?
From the historic Silk Road that connected Asia to Europe, to the complementary Maritime Silk Road which starts in China, through the Indian Ocean littoral to East Africa and then to Europe, to what is now known as the Belt and Road Initiative, China has played and continues to play an important role in the world economy.
One cannot help but get the impression that to some, ancestral land rights is a contagious disease to avoid, shun and steer away from.
Back in the day, children would play outside, never knew where babies come from and only referred to sex as ‘fiki-fiki’! That is not the case with modern day children – these ones know everything!
There are many lessons that the Namibia land redistribution process can learn from the experiences of neighbours Zimbabwe. An article by Crecey Kuyedzwa of Fin24 on a few lessons South Africa can learn from Zimbabwe in land redistribution captured my attention. There are many other lessons to learn from Zimbabwe but I decided to discuss the few below.
It is all systems go for the organisation of the second national land conference for Namibia. The first one took place in 1991 – 27 years ago.
The EFF leads the political conversation on land in South Africa. It, through its leader Julius Malema, has managed to firmly lodge the land question into our collective consciousness like never before in South Africa’s post-apartheid history.
Former United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan died recently at the age of 80. He had spent almost half of his life at the UN headquarters where he began his career as a junior official and rose to the highest position of the secretary general.
Is this time really ticking, and fast for that matter towards the Second National Land Conference with barely two weeks before the much anticipated Land Conference.
The pendulum had been swinging, the world over, between the two opposing academic promotion policies, that is, grade retention/repetition and automatic/ social promotion. Automatic/social promotion is the practice where learners are advanced from one grade to the next, at the end of the school year regardless of the educational attainment of these learners
Our population is young. They are young with bright minds, full of energy, vigour and thirst for knowledge. They are students, they are workers, they are voters and the majority of them are unemployed. Our future can be hopeful and it must be hopeful. There is no choice of failure.
On the 26th of August of each year, those who chased the struggle in the bush, those who buried the victims of Apartheid and fed the hungry victims inside the figurative belly of the beast, sit with a private tear on their face, reflecting on events that characterize the struggle of the people of the then South West Africa.
Since the establishment of the Namibia Qualification Authority (NQA), through the act of parliament, Act 29 of 1996, there has been a tremendous improvement in the quality assurance of qualifications in Namibia.
Human remains kept by German institutions as part of their colonial loot were repatriated to Namibia at the end of August 2018– the third time this has been done. And once again, the process was marred by serious friction, a clear illustration that both the German and Namibian governments have not come to terms with the problems involved.
Last Friday - like on many other similar occasions before - saw a solemn event during the official reception of the third repatriation of the mortal remains of those who perished in the wars of resistance, and ultimately in the resultant 1904-1908 genocide.
On behalf of Namibian, I wish to express my utmost gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping, the government and the fraternal people of the People’s Republic of China, for the warm hospitality extended to us during our visit to the FOCAC Summit in China.
British consumers – including me – are partial to some Mozambican cashews, Namibian beef or South African apples. That’s just part of the reason why the UK government has made it a priority to ensure continuity in trade with Southern Africa as the UK leaves the EU.
The Namibia Student Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) Act No.26 of 2000 came into being and operational in 2000, replacing the Public Service Bursary Scheme whose purpose was to train people to work solely in the civil service.
Excerpts from Ovaherero Paramount Chief Vekuii Rukoro’s speech in Germany where a Namibian delegation repatriated human remains shipped to that country a century ago.
Diplomatic relations between Namibia and Indonesia were established in 1990, formalized in 1994 when Indonesia opened a resident mission in Windhoek,
This morning the country is expecting the return from the Federal Republic of Germany of a Namibian delegation under the Minister of Basic Education, Arts and Culture, Katrina Hanse-Himarwa.
Industrialisation has been highlighted in the local media particularly after 38 SADC summits held recently in Windhoek Namibia.
Former President Hifikepunye Pohamba, on his inauguration on 21 March 2005 as head of state, said: “Our policy of national reconciliation has contributed to creating
Apparent from our previous piece is that most of the resolutions reflected dealt with activities in commercial areas. This part will therefore in the main be dedicated to resolutions dealing with communal area matters. Access to communal land
August 26 is Heroes Day. Today, we are here from all corners of the country to commemorate Heroes Day. What is a hero?
With the second national land conference about six weeks away, it seems appropriate to reflect on the major conclusions of the National Conference on Land Reform and the Land Question, dubbed the “First Land Conference”, held during June-July 1991. The fact that the conference decisions are referred to as consensus resolutions suggests that most of the decisions were arrived at as a result of compromise, in the spirit of give and take that prevailed at the Constituent Assembly two years prior.
Progressive leadership focuses on a continuous journey, the constant reshaping of vision and outcomes to navigate specific challenges.
!Nanseb is the affectionate name for Hendrik Witbooi, that African revolutionary par excellence. This man lived the life of a selfless person, sworn only to the best interest of his people and he lived through the worst of times.
Kofi Annan often described himself as a ‘stubborn optimist’. Winston Churchill defined an optimist as one who “see the opportunity in every difficulty.” Kofi Annan was, indeed, an eternal optimist who always faced seemingly insuperable challenges with such optimism that in the end, would lead to a solution. Kofi – whose name means born on Friday and his middle name Atta means twin - had a twin sister, Efua, who died in 1990.
It must be granted that Batswana and South Africans of Namibian descent are, historically and politically speaking, bona fide Namibian citizens. This is once the necessary legalities and/or political and diplomatic essentials among the respective three neighbouring countries have been completed, thus paving the way for the repatriation, of those who would voluntarily wish to return to their motherland, or fatherland.
Our world is facing complex problems that can only be tackled if we break away from old ideas that human rights are about some forms of injustice that people face, but not others. The patterns of oppression that we’re living through are interconnected.
Dr Abisai Shejavali wrote an Open Letter to me as the Speaker of the National Assembly. This letter was published in the New Era newspaper of 27 July 2018. It covered a broad array of issues, several of which do not necessarily fall under the mandate of Parliament. I now hereby take the opportunity to reply to my good friend’s Open Letter, by identifying the key issues he raised as follows.
Predictably, and as some observers expected, including this columnist, the hearing in the Class Case brought by the Ovaherero and Nama against the German government last Wednesday was without any immediate closure, with the judge deferring the judgement.
I have never quite understood why rich kids often talk back to teachers. I mean, for us who grew up in the hood - a teacher’s wish was your command! You asked no questions, offered no comments - you just got your lazy behind up and do whatever the heck he/she asked you to. That is, of course, if you knew what’s good for you.
From the outset, one has to understand what this means multifaceted, difficult and contested word, ‘development’. The Society for International Development defines development as a process that creates growth, progress, and positive change to the physical, economic, environmental, and social life of citizens. The purpose of development is a rise in the level and quality of life of the people, employment opportunities without damaging the resources of the environment.
This article is meant to present my contribution to the prickly debate that is underway on Facebook, especially among the residents of the Zambezi Region. It is my desire to demonstrate the intellectual bankruptcy embedded in the contributions made by the sympathisers of the secessionists, as these individuals seem to be motivated by nothing else but family loyalism, and utter indiscretion. It is quite irritating when the residents of this region are again and again drawn back to the debate of an issue that exists in the minds of individuals who failed in their pursuit of different careers. These individuals have used their failure, and the bad experience associated with it, to justify the secession of the Zambezi Region from Namibia. It is so sad that these individuals have won sympathisers among innocent fellows who have failed to rise above imaginary tribal boundaries either due to sheer absurdity, or little education.
The highly controversial, contentious and sensitive issue, which might divide the Namibian people, is the issue of the land taken from those who were forced to withdraw from the lands on which they pastured their animals to let the colonialists take over and pasture their animals on those lands. Between 1893 and 1903 the Germans went on a rampage of expropriating land and animals from specific groups of people. This process became even worse when German colonial forces decided to exterminate the Ovaherero and Nama people during 1904-1908. The South African regime, which took over the country from the Germans, continued with the land expropriation of some of the groups of this country, and victims of this land expropriation are known and they were the people who owned the land in the South and Central parts of the country. The descendants of those people are the ones who are demanding restoration of ancestral land rights today.
The debate on whether there is ancestral land in Namibia has defied pressure to recede for good. There are calls that the discussion on ancestral land is misplaced and must cease, amid rage contained in the breasts of communities whose ancestors lost land and wealth.
‘This issue has history’. That was my first statement when I was interviewed on Radio Energy this past month about small to medium enterprises who have their money stuck in the defunct SME Bank as recently reported in New Era.
WINDHOEK - Despite the fact that recent floods in the Zambezi have been a blessing in disguise for local communities, they have caused destruction to some road infrastructure.
Women implored to take up leadership positions