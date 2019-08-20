13 die in roadrelated accidents last weekend

WINDHOEK - Six people died on the spot while another died in hospital after two vehicles collided along

Trans Kalahari road near Gobabis NamWater dam on Sunday evening.

Two other people died in separate accidents. In a crime report issued by Namibian Police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi, it is alleged that the driver of a Ford Bantam swerved his vehicle onto the lane of an oncoming tanker, colliding against its loading box.

Shikwambi said the Bantam was travelling from Gobabis towards Windhoek, while the fuel tank truck

was driving in the opposite direction. Shikwambi reported that six passengers died on the spot while

another in hospital. The identification of the victims is ongoing. The two drivers were tested for

alcohol at the scene, where the truck driver tested negative while the driver of the Bantam tested positive and was arrested on the spot.

He is however admitted in a Windhoek hospital for treatment. The truck driver was driving alone and was

treated for shock at a Gobabis hospital. In a similar incident, two tourists were involved in road accident on

Bethanie road via Helmeringhausen on Saturday afternoon. It is alleged the driver lost control over the vehicle causing it to overturn and killing two tourists and injuring others.

Police in Oranjemund opened a case of culpable homicide when a driver lost control over the vehicle he

was driving, causing it to overturn and died instantly. The driver is identified as Ell John Willex Kruger a residence of Rosh-Pinah.

An Angolan unlicensed driver was arrested after a passenger fell from a moving vehicle was driving.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon in Ontoko village in Onesi Constituency, Omusati Region.The

vehicle was driving from Ontoko village to Epalela settlement when the passenger fell off and was injured.

He died on the way to Onesi health clinic. The deceased is Dozandu Feli, Angolan male adult and a resident

of Otyamalinya village in Okahama, Angola.

2019-08-20 07:51:01 1 days ago