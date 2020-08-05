18 held for mob attack denied bail

SWAKOPMUND – Eighteen of the 20 people arrested for allegedly attacking police officers and vandalising the Mondesa police station at Swakopmund last weekend were denied bail.

Two of the accused were granted bail when the group appeared for the first time in the Swakopmund Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The two suspects released on bail – Shiinda Imalwa (34) and Selma Silvanus (28) – were charged with resisting and assaulting an officer of the law, and obstructing the course of justice, respectively.

State prosecutor Johannes Shangadi opposed bail for the other 18 accused. He said it would not be in the interest of the public and the administration of justice to release the accused on bail. “There are still more arrests of about 40 people to be made and we would like to have them all appear before the court so that we can consider the bail,” Shangadi said.

The case was remanded to 9 September for further police investigations.

A number of residents allegedly followed police officers to the Mondesa station after the arrest of a homeowner who allegedly breached state of emergency regulations by hosting a large party at his house.

‘Innocent’

Meanwhile, the family of one of the women who was arrested at the weekend yesterday claimed she was innocent and was not part of the mob that reportedly clashed with law enforcement officers.

According to her mother, the woman went to the police station to check up on her sister who was arrested during the standoff on Friday evening.

The family contacted New Era yesterday, saying they fear she might lose her job as she was still not released. The woman, who was identified as Maria Kalunga, is a employed as a security officer.

“This is the fourth day she has not been to work and we fear she might lose her job, especially now that so many people have already lost their jobs during this time of Covid-19,” the mother said.

Upon enquiry, Erongo police crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu yesterday said the woman was arrested on a separate charge.

“We understand that she hid one of the suspects under her bed and that is why she was arrested,” he said.

2020-08-05 08:56:06 | 13 hours ago