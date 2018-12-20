20 952 students fail Grade 10

Albertina Nakale

WINDHOEK - Out of 44 863 candidates who sat for Grade 10 full-time examination this year at 731 schools, 23 911 learners, representing 53.3 percent have qualified for admission to Grade 11 for 2019 compared to 22 363 (55.3 percent) in 2017.



This is according to Education, Arts and Culture Minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa who yesterday announced the Grade 10 Junior Secondary Certificate (JSC) and Grade 12 Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate (NSSC) higher-level results. The Grade 12 NSSC ordinary level will be announced in January next year. This means a whopping 20 952 unfortunately did not make the pass mark of 23 points which is a requirement to proceed to Grade 11.



The minister said the statistics indicate a drop in the performances of the candidates with two percent between 2018 and 2017.



These candidates were the last group to sit for Grade 10 national examinations, since as of next year, the new school curriculum for junior and senior secondary schools would have pupils who pass Grade 8 this year entering Grade 9, where they would from now on sit for the Junior Secondary school examinations unlike now where they do so in Grade 10.

The results show an average drop of 0.4 percent for grades A to E whereas an increase of 0.1 percent is observed at grades F and G respectively.



This shows a slight shift towards the F and G grades. The ungraded entries increased with 0.8 percent while 96 percent of the candidates were ungraded throughout the nine subjects.



She said it is evident that the overall performance of the learners is slightly poorer with an average drop of 1.1 percent in A-G grades when compared to 2017.



As a result, she explained the percentage for the ungraded learners increased slightly from 3.1 percent in 2017 to 3.9 percent in 2018, showing that candidates performed poorer this year with 0.8 percent increase in the ungraded entries.

The top five best performing regions for English are Erongo and Khomas (both at 1st position), //Kharas (2nd),

Otjozondjupa (3rd), Hardap (4th) while Zambezi takes the fifth position. For Mathematics is Oshikoto (1st), Omusati (2nd), Oshana (3rd), Ohangwena (4th) and Kavango East (5th), while for Physical Science, Oshikoto and Kavango West are both at position number one followed by Oshana, then Omusati (3rd), Kavango East (4th), and Ohangwena (5th). For Life Science, Oshikoto (1st), Omusati (2nd), Oshana (3rd), Ohangwena (4th) and fifth place went to Kavango West, while for Geography, Oshikoto again scoop first place, Oshana (2nd), Omusati 3rd), Kavango West (4th) and Kunene is fifth.

For History, Oshikoto again takes first place, Kavango East (2nd), Kavango West (3rd), Oshana (4th) and Omusati is fifth.

“This is a historic year, seeing that the current curriculum is being phased out with this cohort of full-time candidates. However, a last opportunity will be given to the candidates who did not meet the admission requirement to Grade 11,” she encouraged.



She advised these learners not to despair but to explore options such as Namibia College of Open Learning (Namcol) and vocational training centres.



Those 17 years and younger and wish to remain in formal schooling may join the new curriculum at Grade 9 level at the school which they attended or elsewhere and may be admitted provided space is available.



Meanwhile, a total of 17 968 candidates comprising of 16 932 full-time and 1036 part-time learners were registered for NSSC higher-level subjects.



She noted the number of higher-level learners increased by 1 672 representing 10.3 percent when compared to 2017.

The 2018 results, Hanse-Himarwa announced indicate an improved performance at Grades 1,2 and 3 whereas a slight drop of 0.6 percent is observed at Grade 4.



She said only 6.1 percent learners were ungraded in different subjects.

The graded entries decreased with 0.6 percent from 94.5 percent between 2017 and 2018.

This year, she revealed, 85.5 percent of the part-time candidates were graded in different subjects.



“The results show that 66 percent candidates obtained Grade 3 and better grade in comparison of 65.8 percent of the candidates who obtained Grade 3 and better grade in 2017. It is a good sign that more learners enrolled for higher level. Grade 1,2 and 3 increased. We are floating between 1, 2 and 3. That is beautiful news. We are in a better place… 66 percent is a beautiful performance,” the Minister reacted.

Grade 3 is a minimum requirement for admission to universities.

Therefore, she said with the combination of higher level and ordinary level subjects, a significant number of learners may qualify for admission to universities.

The ministry encouraged learners who have successfully completed Grade 12 to seek admission for further studies at institutions of higher learning locally, regionally and internationally.

