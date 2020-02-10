23 swimmers to represent Namibia at Zone IV Championships Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Maurice Kambukwe

A total of 23 swimmers will represent Namibia at this year’s Confédération Africaine de Nation (Cana) Zone IV Swimming Championships in Gaborone, Botswana, starting this month.

The Cana Zone IV Swimming Championships will feature teams from around the region comprising boys and girls aged 11 years and above in different categories. Namibia will flex it out against the likes of Angola, Comoros, Lesotho, Eswatini, Madagascar, South Africa, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Seychelles, Zambia and hosts Botswana at the annual event.

Last year when Namibia hosted the championships it attracted a record 550 swimmers from all participating countries which was one of the biggest attendance ever.

Namibia bagged a total of 90 medals at last year’s games after securing second place on the medals table, with South Africa dominating the championships with 102 medals. Mauritius finished third with 40 medals.

Speaking to New Era Sport, Namibia Swimming Union (NSU) secretary general, Nicky McNamara, said they chose the best team possible and are now banking all their hopes on the swimmers selected.

“All the swimmers selected are top swimmers and in very good shape, they all worked hard for their places in the team. They went through various swimming tournaments locally to ensure they are ready for this championships,”

Queried if are looking at doubling their medal count at this year’s championship in Botswana, McNamara said not necessarily as their biggest objective is to see each swimmer win a medal in their respective categories.

“Not necessarily we want to go out there and double the number of medals won last year. Last year, we had home ground advantage as we hosted the competition. We will be very proud to see every single swimmer coming back home with a medal, that would make us all proud,” added McNamara.

The selected squad is as follows: Under 12; Girls; Naukosho Ariana, Ohm Michaela, Westerduin Reza. Boys; Durand Oliver, Hekandjo Kgosana. Under 14; Girls; Späth Mackenzie, Stange Maya, Rey Salomé. Boys; Esslinger Nico, Ellis Quinn, Ohm Oliver, Magongo Brave. Under 16; Girls; Esslinger Tiana, Mutumbulua Trisha, Redecker Nicole

Boys; Burger Mikah, Rathenam, Keanet-Peter, Setzkorn Friedrich. Under 18; Girls; Botha Vicky, Stergiadis Heleni. Boys; Le Roux Corné, Gertze Matthew.

