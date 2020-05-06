30 households receive food parcels Staff Reporter National Khomas

Josephina Mwashindange

OMUTHIYA - Good Samaritans continue to lend a helping hand by donating food parcels to the less privileged as part of the response to combat Covid-19. Last week, a group comprised of Namibians who studied in Nigeria during the liberation struggle donated food parcels to 30 households at King Kauluma village, Omuthiya as well as Engela in the Ohangwena region. “We were a group of 50 that were sent to Nigeria for further studies by Swapo during the liberation struggle and upon our arrival in Namibia, we were all employed both by the government and private sector. So, we therefore see it fit to put money together as a team to plough back and assist fellow Namibians who are finding the going tough especially during this difficult time of the pandemic,” said one of the donors Kaatry Imalwa during the handover on Friday. Furthermore, she said, despite the fact that most of the group members are on retirement, they managed to solicit funds amongst themselves to help the needy. “Therefore, a total of 30 families benefitted from the donation as they were identified with the help of the traditional and local authorities as well as church leaders. Since the announcement of the state of emergency, most people became vulnerable and were affected by the lockdown and as a result they could not make ends meet,” she added. “We are very thankful to the group and it is a relief to us. We were lucky to be chosen amongst many. May God bless you,” acknowledged Ligola Imene on behalf of the beneficiaries.



2020-05-06