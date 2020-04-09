47 fined for selling booze backdoor

Obrein Simasiku

OMUTHIYA – The police in Oshikoto has issued fines worth a combined N$98 000 to 47 alcohol traders who sold liquor backdoors, in violation of the guidelines and regulations of the state of emergency imposed nationally to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. In addition, five more were arrested and charged for contravening regulation 11 and regulation 16 (1) (b) under the current state of emergency. The figures were revealed by Ellen Nehale, the Police Inspector for Community Affairs, who said all these cases are between March 28 and April 6. “Of those 47 summonses issued, one has already made the payment of N$2000 and we are now remaining with 46 individuals who will either pay or appear before court. We have noted that most of these transgressions were a result of ignorance,” noted Nehale. She said the police are busy enforcing the law as there is ongoing information sharing with communities but there won’t be any leniency on those who break these regulations. “The problematic ones are those in the villages who have shifted their business dealing in mahangu fields and into the bush. I can however assure you that we will not leave any stone unturned. I should also thank community leaders and councillors for always informing us of such perpetrators,” she expressed her appreciation.

Further, she reiterated police work would be in vain if members of the community continued colluding or covering up for the culprits defying these directives. Another issue of concern was the non-adherence to the transportation of passengers, as some motorists are loading above the permitted social distancing limit, which is three passengers in a sedan. Four in a seven seater and half the capacity in a minibus. “Our drivers should understand and not only think of money, as by so doing they are risking people’s lives. Therefore, let us all adhere so that the situation could be contained and then things could get back to normal,” she advised. - osimasiku@nepc.com.na



2020-04-09 09:12:19 | 23 hours ago