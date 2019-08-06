50-year-old admits  raping minor

WINDHOEK – “I could not insert my penis into her ‘cookie’ as it was too small. I just inserted one finger into her.” This was part of the chilling confession of the 50-year-old convicted murderer and rapist who is accused of abducting, kidnapping and raping a five-year-old girl on Thursday in Windhoek.

The accused, Jeremia van Wyk, well known as ‘Boesman’ was denied bail when he made his appearance in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court yesterday afternoon.

The prosecution has charged Van Wyk with a count of rape and a count of abduction with an alternative count of kidnapping, counts he pleaded guilty to.

During his confession, Van Wyk informed the court he picked up the little girl on Thursday around 13h00 from her school in Khomasdal.

He further explained that they walked from the victim’s school to Katutura where he sexually violated the minor.

“I tried to insert my penis but I realised that it could not go in. I could not have an erection so I just used my finger. It was just one finger and I realised that what I was doing was wrong. I decided to stop,” narrated Van Wyk.

Testifying in-tears Van Wyk said that the victim was screaming and crying during the unlawful sexual act. “She was saying that I should stop and that I was causing her pain,” explained Van Wyk.

According to him, he was highly intoxicated from the drugs and alcohol he had consumed. He further testified he only realised what he had done after the effects of the drugs started to wear off.

With the assistance of social media Van Wyk was found with the victim at a local shebeen in Wambo location, Katutura, busy smoking and drinking with friends.

The girl’s picture went viral on Thursday on social media with a short description that she was missing. After a massive search the little girl was finally found on Thursday evening.

It is alleged that Van Wyk is well known to the girl and her family as the victim’s mother is married into his family. According to the mother of the victim, she sent her 19-year-old daughter to go pick up the victim but she wasn’t at school. The older sister then called her mother and father to ask if they had picked her up, to which they responded in the negative.

The little girl also has nieces at the same school and the family called their parents to ask if they had picked her up and they also said no.

According to the police, Van Wyk was released from a correctional facility two years ago, having previously served his sentence on charges of rape and murder.

Magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo postponed the matter to November 19 for further police investigations, remanding Van Wyk in custody.

