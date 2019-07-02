8-year-old defiled on several occasions

WALIVIS BAY – A Tutaleni resident was arrested over the weekend in connection with the rape of an 8-year-old girl. The police are also looking for a second suspect who allegedly also raped the minor on several occasions.

Although details around the case are still sketchy, the crime investigations coordinator for the Erongo Region, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, said the alleged rapes took place between May and June this year whereby the two suspects allegedly had sex with the minor on various occasions.

The suspects and the victim reside at the same house. Iikuyu said the second suspect is known but is still on the run and police are doing all they can to arrest him.

2019-07-02 09:37:50 5 hours ago