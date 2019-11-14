92 drug suspects arrested

Collins Limbo

WINDHOEK - Ninety-two suspects were arrested in the period 1 – 31 October 2019 in connection with illegal possession of drugs.

According to the police the suspects included 85 Namibians, four Burundian nationals, one Nigerian and two South Africans.

Official records and statistics for October 2019 revealed that the street value of the seized drugs in respect of cannabis weighing 63,8kg was N$637 995, 225 mandrax tablets was N$30 600, cocaine powder weighing 126g was N$63 000 whereas crack cocaine, of 99 units was worth N$99 000 and one Yes cigarette box was worth N$5 000. In total, the contraband was worth N$835 595.

According to the public relations spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force, Deputy Commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi, historically Namibia was regarded as a transit route for drugs to other destinations. But evidence shows that the situation has now transitioned, in the sense that the country’s youth have become consumers of these dangerous substances, which is a very critical and worrisome condition for the nation’s well-being.

He said it requires collective efforts to educate young people on the dangers and harm attached to using illegal drugs.

He further appealed and encouraged everyone to report to the police anyone suspected of dealing in drugs in order to contain and possibly mitigate these practices for the sake of the future generations’ well-being and towards Namibia being a drug-free country.

