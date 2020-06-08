//Garoëb and I come a long way - Geingob Kuzeeko Tjitemisa Front Page News Khomas

President Hage Geingob said nobody can come between him and Damara leader Gaob Justus //Garoëb. Speaking during the opening of the Swapo central committee meeting in Windhoek on Saturday, Geingob said just like with Founding President Sam Nujoma, him and //Garoëb come a long way. There has been a heated debate, especially on social media platforms over the years as to why Geingob has not been attending the Damara festival. During the state of the nation address last week Thursday, opposition members also accused the President of attending traditional events in the north at the expense of other cultural occasions such as the Damara festival and the Nama cultural festival. “I was drawn into issues of Gaob //Garoëb. He and I come a long way and I am in touch with him always. I told him what happened shouldn’t have happened because him and I, just as some people where trying to come between me and comrade Sam Nujoma, come a long way,” the President said. Turning to Swapo leaders during the central committee, Geingob said: “As people like to distort things, we must stay composed. I am certain that if we work in unison putting the best of our minds together, we, like those who fought for freedom of this nation, are able to deliver our people in the second face of the struggle, which is economic emancipation.” The Swapo leader further implored party members not to shy away from the task at hand during the difficult times of Covid-19 but to rather seize the opportunity. – ktjitemisa@gmail.com



