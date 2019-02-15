A Valentine’s treat at the cinema

Paheja Siririka

Namibian moviemakers are getting better as far as creating movies is concerned. Treat your Valentine to a trailer of a locally produced movie titled Hairareb along the highly anticipated Will Packer’s produced What Men Want at Ster Kinekor at the Grove Mall tonight.

It’s an interesting movie that you can watch, releasing soon but movie lovers will be get to see the trailer tonight. Hairareb is a Damara/Nama term which, in the past was used to describe a person collecting gum that oozed from the Gumtree. The word is also used in reference to an expectant mother craving for gum during pregnancy. According to award-winning director, Oshoveli Shipoh, Hairareb in the movie means or refers to a warrior. No specific date has been set on its official release but it is anticipated to drop in May, informs Shipoh.

The synopsis is captivating and it’s about an aging farmer and a young woman who unwillingly get into an arranged marriage for mutual benefits. The plot is that during their union they start developing real feelings, which eventually makes them fall in love with each other, and in the process put their safety and relationship in real danger. The movie was shot in Otjimbingwe and Okarundu over more than two weeks. The cast has the best actors and actresses in the industry that have graced Namibian cinema, from the likes of Hazel Hinda, daughter of the soil that was in a South-African soapie 7de Laan to the legendary David Ndjavera, Cladine De Groot, Bianca Heyns, Namibia Hip-Hop artist and lyrical giant Kadeen ‘’KK’’ Kaoeseb and many others.

Go out there and support local. This is a trailer worth watching.



