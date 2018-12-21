A year of hustling for Ilke

Onesmus Embula

Renowned television radio personality, Ilke Platt, has more than 15 years of experience in the corporate media industry. Platt has established her very own PR company, Poiyah Media, that striving to not only boost image/brand, but most importantly reputation of entrepreneurs on a professional level. She is against gender-based violence (GBV), and continues to reach for success in her professional life, a chartered public relations practitioner registered with the Public Relations Institute of South Africa (PRISA).



2018 taught me…. How to hustle and survive as an entrepreneur.

New resolutions for 2019…. Not to be too hard on myself in terms of work expectations, personal development and trying to maintain work, family and me time.



What movie title describes your life journey?.... Jennifer Lopez, Enough.

What was your most gifted moment this year?.... My interns being able to get employment after mentorship through Poiyah Media. Empowering others with their own God given talent.

Most cursed moment of 2018?.... Being judged about my private life.

Last thing that made you laugh?.... Jamie Fox Stand Up Comedy (always love watching those old school stand ups including Steve Harvey, Eddie Murphy.



Last text that you sent?.... Message regarding PRISA (Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa) Work related.

Namibian hero of the year ….Simon Penda Samuel aka Itumba PTY.

Flop of 2018…. All headlines concerning child rape abuse and GBV.

Who or what are you leaving in 2018?.... All the negativity.

Saddest Namibian reality of 2018…. Losing a Namibian hero, auntie Nettie Platt, who is a God-fearing woman. Church leader in our community



Tell us one thing you have done that made you feel brave enough…. I jumped the boat into entrepreneurship.

What most people don’t know about you…. I am sensitive.

Do you think of yourself as being naughty or nice?.... Bit of both.

Most overrated trend of 2018…. These songs going viral with the dance challenges.

Message of season’s greetings…. I am wishing all of you to spend time with your family and most importantly appreciate family more than anything else.



