  • January 2nd, 2019
Accused in court for allegedly killing former girlfriend

Staff Reporter   Courts & Crime   Khomas
1 months ago
KEETMANSHOOP - The Namibian police have arrested a man suspected of fatally stabbing a woman said to be his ex-girlfriend at a bar at Keetmanshoop over the weekend.

The man stands accused of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend with an unknown object – twice on the arm and neck at Haingumba shebeen at Keetmanshoop’s Tseiblaagte location on Saturday, and she was declared dead upon arrival at the Keetmanshoop hospital.

//Kharas police regional crime investigations coordinator Commissioner Chrispin Mubebo told New Era on Monday the 22-year old suspect is the former boyfriend to the deceased, who has been identified as Engeline Rooi Nadia, 28.
Mubebo said the suspect was arrested in the late afternoon on Sunday at Ileni location and he is expected to appear in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate’s Court today.
Police investigations into the matter continue. 


 


