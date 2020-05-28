Activist hands out free masks to less fortune Staff Reporter National Khomas

Steven Klukowski

A Keetmanshoop-based community activist yesterday distributed over 100 face masks to the poor as a preventative measure against Covid-19.

“We, who can afford face masks, need to visit town daily to buy food and essential commodities but at times forget that these same poor people also have nutrition needs but cannot visit shops as they do not have the mandatory face masks to do so,” said Emrico Blaauw.

He added, with some learners expected to return to the classroom for face-to-face learning next week, only the better-off parents can afford masks for their children, while the poor have to fend for themselves.

“We are more concerned about our own protection but easily forget that these poor people who need protection against further spread of this global pandemic can easily contract the coronavirus and pass it on once in contact with others,” he said. The activist also said children like playing and learning together but if not all are wearing face masks, it can have detrimental consequences.

“It was based on these scenarios that I have decided to meet government halfway in its efforts to address these challenges, in that I am giving face masks free of charge to the needy ones in our society,” said Blaauw.

He further explained he previously also handed over 65 masks as well as tippy taps to people living at informal settlements and vowed to keep on playing his part as a responsible citizen for as long as it is within his means.

