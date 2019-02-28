Adventurous Isuzu Mu-X splashes onto local market

It’s all here! Diehard Isuzu fans do not need to fret anymore about competitors as Auas Motors has just introduced a new seven-seater Isuzu Mu-X, which recently landed at local Isuzu showrooms, specifically Auas Motors in the capital.

The latest in modern Sport Utility Vehicles (SUV) is backed by Isuzu’s power, technology and superior fuel economy and its standard pricing starts at a very reasonable N$584 190 for the 4x2 option, while 4x4 goes for slightly more at N$644 106.

According to the information provided by Candy Muller, a marketer at Nictus Holdings Limited (NHL), the SUV’s breathes versatility and encourages one to explore and create their own trails.

From navigating through peak-hour traffic during the weekly school runs to a spontaneous off-road adventure, this remarkable SUV can do it all. Passengers can also enjoy the ride’s sedan-like comfort, but with the robust strength of a body-on-frame configuration powered by one of the world’s most trusted diesel engines.

Isuzu has been a driving force since 1916, with the longest history of any Japanese vehicle manufacturer and also the largest commercial diesel engine producer. Over 25 million engines have been built to date all delivering superior performance, exceptional fuel economy with the unrivalled spirit of Isuzu engrained in its DNA.

Isuzu’s latest masterpiece, the Mu-X is a trusted by modern families everywhere to get them where they need to go. This new SUV is engineered to traverse the toughest of terrains and to grace the landscapes of Africa with presence and power.

The Isuzu Mu-X has a proven, proud history of performance behind it and an even longer road ahead filled with adventure.

Looking forward to luxury

Easily identifiable by its bold and robust appearance, the Isuzu Mu-X knows how to command its path. Sophisticated city style matched with a bold off-road stance, the Mu-X turns heads for all the right reasons. Whether the rendezvous is on the red carpet or off the beaten track, the Mu-X is at home in any setting or terrain and the vehicle effortlessly blurs the boundaries between the city and the bush, providing families with an endless choice of exciting destinations.

A force to be reckoned with

The Isuzu Mu-X can perform under pressure and is here to shift perception of the modern SUV. Its on- and off-road performance is reinforced by a powerful 3.0 L Turbo diesel engine. Its 3-tonne braked towing across the entire range indicates that it’s not afraid of a little hard work.

Delivering 130 kW of power and 380 Nm of torque, the high-pressure common rail fuel injection system makes the most of every drop of fuel, and the intercooled Variable Geometry System (VGS) turbocharger provides excellent response over the engine’s entire rev range. Proven in a series of testing environments, each component of the Euro5-compliant Isuzu diesel engine has been crafted to reduce maintenance costs and increase durability, ensuring years of trouble-free motoring.

The Mu-X is paired with a silky smooth 6-speed transmission, leaving its fans in a control of their every move. Available in 4X2 and 4X4, this powertrain delivers ample engine performance curve, output (KW) and torque (Nm).

Pure engine power

Isuzu’s 4JJ1-TC Hi-Power Turbo diesel engine offers a maximum torque output of 380 Nm and 130 kW of power. The impressive 3.0 L Turbo diesel engine that powers the Isuzu Mu-X is as frugal as it is athletic. This stirring power-plant produces amazing fuel economy from just 7.9 litres per 100 km – which means less time filling up and more money in your pocket to spend on your next adventure.

Cloaked behind the sleek interior lines of the Isuzu Mu-X lies a smartly designed and comfortably spacious interior. The versatile second- and third-row seats mean that you’ll always be able to find a way to accommodate passengers and anything else you need to take with you, without compromising on space and comfort. Wide door arches make access for all passengers a breeze, while the side-steps not only enhance the tough exterior look of the Mu-X, it also makes it easier for occupants to get in and out of the vehicle. When exploring your sense of adventure off-road, there are strategically placed assist-grips to help keep you grounded.

In addition to lounging space, there’s also a practical side to the Mu-X interior. There’s an abundance of clever storage compartments, and with the second- and third-row seats ability to fold down, there’s also a generous cargo area when you have a sizeable load to carry. You’ll never need to look for another cup holder again, because its design engineers have managed to include 12 of them for whenever one need a refreshment at hand.

All the mod cons

While having fun behind the wheel, the Isuzu Mu-X has also been designed to keep the family entertained.

A reverse-view camera comes standard on all Mu-X models, along with touchscreen displays. An eight-speaker audio system with iPod and Bluetooth phone connectivity and audio streaming is standard across the range. All models feature two Sky Sound roof-mounted speakers that provide the ultimate audio experience for all

passengers.

Embedded touchscreen SatNav ensures you find your destination with ease. The Passive Entry and Start System on the mu-X provides convenient cabin access and keyless start operation, making your getaway quick and easy.

With the Mu-X, both driver and passengers will experience comfort and convenience no matter how long the drive.

The Mu-X has a bold functionality as the interior offers cutting edge technology with a 9” Multi-Function Display (MFD), and finishing touches like a leather steering wheel with integrated audio controls and cruise control, put convenience at fingertips.



