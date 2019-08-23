African Stars out to leave footprints in Kampala

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK- Namibian football giants African Stars FC will today be out to make history when they face home team Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) FC in the 2nd leg of their CAF Champions League clash in Kampala, Uganda.

Stars defeated KCCA 3-2 in the 1st leg at the Sam Nujoma Stadium in Windhoek and going into tonight’s match, the Stars will have to beat the home side or at least settle for a draw to ensure that they progress to the next round of Africa’s biggest club football competition.

Speaking to the New Era Sport crew from his base in Kampala, Stars mentor Mohammed Gargo said they stood a good chance of overcoming KCCA despite being under pressure of playing away from home.

“I can feel in the air that the breeze is already blowing victory for African Stars. We are here well prepared and ready for the challenge in the second leg. We came here to give KCCA a very good match. I’m optimistic that we are very ready to play this match and we want to score more goals.” Stars will be boosted by the return of Ratanda Mbazuvara, who missed the first leg while Edmund Kambanda faces a late fitness test.

However, the mood in the camp is said to be high and players are raring to go and team is on quest to make history, Stars Executive Director Salomo Hei said.

“We are taking it one game at a time,” he said, also speaking from Kampala.

Meanwhile, KCCA coach Mike Mutebi told Goal.com that he will deploy an attacking game with the ultimate aim of getting much needed goals.

“We will attack and attack and attack to score goals and I don’t care even if the game ends 6-3, for as long as we come out the winners. The bottom line is we must win the match because our main target is to reach the group stage once again and we don’t have any option but to score goals, so they [Stars] should be prepared for an all-out attacking game,” cautioned Mutebi.

2019-08-23 08:29:53 8 hours ago