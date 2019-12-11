Afroprint’s bag painting event at Creamer’s Staff Reporter Youth Khomas

School Corner’s Paheja Siririka was at Creamer’s recently where Afroprint hosted a paint on a bag event. Pupils from Bernhard Nordkamp Centre had the opportunity to be part of the event.

In collaboration with Bank Windhoek and Coca-Cola, the pupils were given the opportunity for their creative juices to flow by painting anything of their choice, either on the afro print t-shirts or bags.

The collaboration inspired some students to paint Coca-Cola on their bags. The painting event takes place annually.

