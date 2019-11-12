Agricultural journalist invited to the information tour in Germany Staff Reporter Farmers Forum Khomas

Namibian agricultural journalist Deon Schlechter is participating in an information tour to Germany on the topic of ‘The Future of Agriculture’ in connection with the AGRITECHNICA trade fair in Hannover.

This information visit took place from 5 to 12 November 2019 in Hannover and Berlin, and it is part of the visitors’ programme of the Federal Republic of Germany. Chargée d’Affaires of the German Embassy Ellen Gölz officially handed over the letter of invitation on Thursday, 31 October 2019.

Together with other agricultural journalists, ministry staff, agricultural experts, and associations dealing with global food supply, the participants who arrived from various parts of the world will hold talks with political actors such as the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, and representatives of agricultural associations and civil society organisations.

The participants deliberated on topics such as ‘the opportunities and risks inherent in innovative agriculture’, e.g. securing the global food supply through modern technology through sustainable management methods, to regulate greenhouse gas emissions, and the potential of increased use of organic farming and ecological restoration, as well as ensuring that small farms have access to agricultural innovations. Some of the highlights of the programme include: visits to family-run farms, a machinery ring, and to the AGRITECHNICA trade fair in Hannover, the world’s leading trade fair for the global agricultural technology industry and forum for future issues in plant production.

Gölz wished Schlechter a successful trip and expressed her hope that he will gain valuable information and insight, especially on topics such as climate change and strategies to tackle Namibia’s current drought.

