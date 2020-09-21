Air Namibia’s CFO resigns Staff Reporter Business Khomas

×

Air Namibia has confirmed the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer Werner Schuckmann with effect from 30 September 2020. The airline says the process to recruit a substantive CFO will commence soon; in the interim, it will find a suitable person to act in his position.

Air Namibia’s Interim CEO Theo Mberirua bid farewell to Schuckmann: “We would like to thank him for his dedicated service towards Namibia’s national carrier. We wish Mr Schuckmann the best in his next chapter and future endeavours”.

Schuckmann is not new to Air Namibia, as he worked for Air Namibia in two cycles – from July 2009 to April 2011, and from October 2019 to September 2020. A statement from the airline noted that during his tenure, Schuckmann and his team have been working tirelessly to streamline operations, manage the airline’s creditors and prepare all that is needed for statutory audits.

“Air Namibia has always been close to my heart, and it has been a true honour to serve my country by working at our national airline. Air Namibia should continue playing a meaningful role in the economy in an efficient and sustainable manner,” said Schuckmann.

2020-09-21 10:19:30 | 1 days ago