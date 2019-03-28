All new Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross a dream to drive

WINDHOEK - Every detail of the 2019 Eclipse Cross is crafted for confidence-inspiring driving. Its exterior’s sharp, sculpted lines give it a strong stance which is it is all contained in a dynamic design that captivates Mitsubishi’s high standards.

Launched in Namibia at the end of last month, the new Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is a car dream. Currently the car is up for viewing and test drives at at Associated Motor Holdings (AMH) Namibia showroom in the Southern Industrial Area.

According to Mitsubishi Namibia, the car is only available in one configuration, namely the 2.0 Liter Engine with six speed Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) automatic gearbox, and in a 4x2 and All-Wheel Drive (AWD) models. Locally the 4x2 is sold for under N$410 000, while the AWD can be grabbed for approximately N$460 000.

“I can clearly state that the Eclipse Cross is unique on the road today, and uniqueness is a rare trait. A number of clients who already took the car for a test drive have commented that it is fantastic, with some saying the car is extremely stable and has a great soft suspension ride,” said the Sales Manager at AMH for Mitsubishi Namibia, André van der Merwe.

He added that the Eclipse Cross is a stylish and lifestyle Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV). The Eclipse Cross offers a defiant new-genre coupé approach, fusing stylish design and functionality for trendy individuals who are looking beyond the latest trends.

The latest arrival expands the Mitsubishi’s local product offering to six distinctive models for the brand, namely the ASX, Outlander, Pajero, Pajero Sport, Triton and now the much-anticipated Eclipse Cross.

Coupled to its engine, the car delivers effortless acceleration from any speed, slick gear changes and an incredibly smooth ride. The driver can also control the shift steps via the Paddle Shifts behind the steering wheel, giving the vehicle that distinctive race car feel. Keeping the engine at optimum performance at all times, the CVT greatly enhances fuel efficiency.

All this is possible due to a new modified torque converter and damper assembly as well as changes in final gear ratios and software.

In the AWD version, the driver can choose the Auto, Snow or Gravel drive mode depending on road conditions to enhance accuracy, straight-line stability and manoeuvrability on slippery surfaces.

The 4x2 derivative has a fuel tank of 63 litres while that of the AWD comes to 60 litres.

The all-new model’s vibrant styling expresses a fresh sportiness and stylishness, making a bold statement on the road. Like the ring of sunlight from behind the moon in a full eclipse, the sharply sculpted character line makes the Eclipse Cross appear as if the body was carved from a single block of metal.

Its defiant design concept focuses on a fine balance between the wedge-shaped coupé style and practicality of space and comfort, with its adventurous character creating a sophisticated balance between sport and style. On the outside, the front face expresses dynamism and sportiness based on the “dynamic shield” design concept, with Japanese craftsmanship including a functional and hi-tech lighting design.

Designed with S-AWC, the integration of the vehicle dynamics control system, with the controls of each component around the all-wheel drive system, offers the driver additional safety and comfortable driving.

S-AWC guarantees ultimate driving safety through the electronically-controlled AWD System which distributes driving torque as required. This leads to ultimate longitudinal driving force distribution while the Active Yaw Control (AYC) ensures excellent lateral driving force distribution. This allows additional steering assistance on any terrain.

As an optional extra, connecting your mobile device to a seven inch touchscreen Infotainment system (with built-in GPS) via Bluetooth allows the driver through Voice Control to access the phone›s compatible apps and stored information to get directions, make calls, send and receive messages and enjoy music from the phone or any Apple Car Play and Android compatible device.

On the inside the Eclipse Cross offers complete style and comfort with bolstered seats giving the driver relaxed support and unchallenged visibility.

Its head-up display (HUD) conveys relevant vehicle information in full colour above the instrument cluster for easy viewing without the driver having to take his or her eyes off the road. The image brightness and display height can be adjusted to suit driver preference and time of day.

